SUPERCUPNI 2025: Southampton crowned Premier champions after edging past Manchester United

Crowds flocked to the Coleraine Showgrounds to see the showpiece event after five days of glorious football.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manchester United took to the pitch to face Southampton in the final of the boys’ Premier section competition at the Budget Energy SuperCupNI.

The Saints started the game stronger with a real intent about their attack and went close after just four minutes. Jude Daniels pulling his shot wide of the left post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Four minutes later, and Kai Rooney had his first impact upon the final. The United winger turned his defender inside out, before firing in a shot from the right side of the box that crashed into the side netting.

Southampton celebrate after their final victory over Manchester United. (Photo by Stephen Hamilton/Presseye)

Just moments later back at the other end of the pitch, Saints’ Kynan Duffy flashed the ball across the United box, but it was just beyond the stretching forwards.

Manchester United continued to grow into the game after this and should really have been in front after 25 minutes when Edson DeJonge-Seiros charged into the area, rounded the keeper, but then slid his shot across the goal line when he had the goal at his mercy.

United continued to press and were only denied by a superb save when Samuel O’Brien blasted in an effort from distance as the half-finished scoreless.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Southampton came out of the blocks in the second half energised and soon had the lead they desired. After a jinxing run by a Saints’ midfielder, the ball was spread left before it was squared into the box allowing Daniels to finish with ease in the middle to make it 1-0.

The game then became a cat and mouse event, with Southampton sitting back and United pressing. Rooney was again involved close to the hour mark when he cut in from the right to fire a curling effort that just whistled past the far upright.

As the game came towards stoppage time, nerves were beginning to show in the Saints’ defence and United crept closer and closer to finding the equaliser. First, Brian Nyonyl headed wide from six yards when scoring looked easier, and then just moments later Gazimagamed Ibragimov spun and shot from 10 yards after a goalmouth scramble but his effort whizzed over the bar as Southampton hung on to secure the boys’ Premier title.

Elsewhere in the section, Co Down held on for a super win against Hamilton, winning 1-0 to claim the SuperCupNI play-off title. In the Globe Final, Japanese side Ichifuna put six past Intercontinental FC at Scroggy Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad