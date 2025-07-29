It was another exciting evening in the boys’ section of the Budget Energy SuperCupNI - with the glamour tie taking place at The Coleraine Showgrounds between two of Britain’s biggest teams.

With both Manchester United and Rangers picking up emphatic wins on Monday night, the stage was set on Tuesday to see who could place themselves in the driver’s seat to win their group.

And it was the Scottish side that started brightest.

The aptly-named Kyle Glasgow impressed all evening for the Gers and he almost latched on to a short backpass by the United defence in the opening minute - but the English side escaped with a smart clearance.

Manchester United players and fans mix in Coleraine during the Budget Energy SuperCupNI. (Photo by Stephen Hamilton/PressEye)

Glasgow went close again just before the half-hour mark as he danced through a number of defenders in red, but his shot was well-saved.

Then, just before the break, Rangers went close from a corner but the defender could not keep his header under the crossbar as the sides went in level at the break.

The Scottish visitors threatened once more just after the break when they hit the crossbar with an effort, but it was United who opened the scoring when Abdoulage Douka Nkoto thundered home a shot that screamed into the top corner of the net and the strike was followed by an equally-impressive celebration.

Manchester United then began to exert their dominance after the opener with Kai Rooney twice going close. Rooney then had the chance to score from the penalty spot on 64 minutes after the Rangers keeper had brought down an attacker, but the stopper made amends with a fine save to his right.

The game was eventually settled a minute from time, however, when Nkoto once again showed his clinical edge. The dangerman jinked past a couple of Rangers’ defenders inside the box before slotting the ball into the far right-hand corner of the goal to end the game as a contest.

In Limavady, Co Down had a fabulous result against last year’s Premier champions Brighton, as they comfortably saw off the English side 3-0 on a night to remember.

At the Riada Stadium in Ballymoney, Southampton recorded a solid 2-0 victory over Co Londonderry.

Co Antrim went down 3-0 to Japanese side Ichifuna at Broughshane, while there was an entertaining sharing of the points in a 2-2 draw between Co Armagh and Intercontinental at Parker Avenue.

There was better news for Co Tyrone who managed to bag a 1-0 win over West Cork Academy in Portstewart, whilst Co Fermanagh came back from behind to earn a 3-3 draw with Tigres.

Scotland’s Hamilton defeated Bournemouth 4-0 in Bushmills to round off a superb night’s footballing entertainment.

Tuesday’s Minor section got off to a thrilling start at the Coleraine Showgrounds when Loughgall Youth snatched a last-minute draw against English giants Leeds United.

United dominated and took the lead in the 10th minute with a goal worthy of winning any game.

Forward Luca Forte got possession of the ball 25 yards out from goal and managed to flick it back over the head of a Loughgall defender before unleashing a wickedly swerving and dipping volley that crashed into the right-hand side of the goal off the underside of the crossbar, bringing the Showgrounds crowd to its feet.

The Whites looked set to add to their tally as the game progressed and would have if not for some smart goalkeeping from the Loughgall goalkeeper.

Just as time was running out for the Northern Ireland side, Loughgall won a free-kick in midfield with the clock in the red.

A high, floated delivery into the Leeds box caused chaos and, after a number of connections, the ball eventually ran across the goal line where Daniel Farrell was on hand to bundle the ball home to give Loughgall a famous draw.

In the Minor section, last year’s winners Crusaders got back to winning ways with a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Scottish side Ross County, whilst Linfield won a nail-biter against Kilmarnock at Anderson Park.

Cliftonville also picked up the points as they hammered American’s Surf Select 6-2 at the same venue - but there was disappointment for host team Coleraine, as they went down to Blackburn Rovers 2-0 in Bushmills.

In the Junior section, the result of the day went to Co Antrim, who defeated English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur at a bustling Broughshane.

The Co Antrim side set out their intentions early with a goal from Michael Mulholland in the fifth minute.

Mulholland showed composure beyond his years when under pressure in the Spurs box, drifting down the left-hand side of goal before shooting with his left across the keeper and into the net.

If the crowd expected the local side to camp inside their own box at this stage they were mistaken as they offered plenty in attack as well as a resolute defence and extended their lead on 43 minutes through Noah Stewart.

Ashiah Haughton-Sinclair grabbed a consolation in stoppage time for the Londoners after he bundled home from close range but the clock was against them and Co Antrim held on for victory.

Co Tyrone went down 5-0 to Blackburn Rovers at The Warren but there was better news for Co Armagh, who hammered Crewe Alexandra 5-0.