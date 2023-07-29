County Londonderry took the lead in the Boys (Premier) showdown against Tigres in the first minute through Jacob Dallas and held on to that advantage until the final whistle.

“It’s a little bit hard to take in,” said Smith. “I’m immensely proud and I told the team before the game that they had someone in that stand that they could make so proud.

“We have done it the hard way defeating Rangers and Manchester United and those sorts of memories are the things our boys will never forget.”

County Londonderry players celebrate a landmark win in the Boys (Premier) SuperCupNI final against Mexico's Tigres. (Photo by Stephen Hamilton/PressEye Ltd)

Dallas broke the deadlock in bizarre fashion as the centre-half received the ball and smashed it upfield to clear but Tigres’ keeper Luis Sanchez completely misjudged the bounce of the ball, leading to it to fly over his head into the back of the net.

The county side used this dream start to fuel a strong opening 10 minutes.

But Tigres then started to take hold of proceedings, going close with a Luis Mange free-kick.

Alfie Gaston then fired his acrobatic finish just over or County Londonderry, after mesmerising stuff from captain Senan Devine to tee him up.

Sanchez produced a great second-half save off Gaston’s volley.

Bobby Baird then had two headed opportunities from set-piece deliveries - but on both occasions he headed over the bar.

Gustavo Gonzalez went close for the Mexican side in the 44th minute but shot wide of the post.

Sam McClintock was then brought down in the box, but the substitute couldn’t score the penalty to secure that two-goal advantage.

However, County Londonderry finished as champions.

Riada Stadium was treated to a magnificent display by Scottish giants Rangers, who downed County Tyrone 4-0 in the Globe Final.

There was the added bonus of a Boys (Premier) Golden Boot trophy for Christopher Eadie as a brace in Ballymoney moved him overall into double-figures.

County Armagh beat Surf Select on penalties to win the Bowl while St Kevin’s FC from Dublin, despite being reduced to 10 men, beat County Fermanagh 3-2 to be crowned Vase champions.

BOYS (ELITE)

Manchester United were on the wrong end of a six-goal thriller in the final with Valencia as David Otorbi bagged a brace on the way to 4-2.

Valencia took the lead off Pablo Lopez then Otorbi curled home.

The Red Devils struck back off Louis Jackson before Oriol Marty made it 3-1 and Otorbi added number four.

Adam Berry fired over off United’s penalty then captain Finley McAllister was sent off before James Scanlon closed out the scoring.

Liverpool fell 3-0 to Hertha Berlin – with Jayden Danns sharp and former Derry City player Trent Kone-Doherty sporting the skipper’s armband.

BOYS (JUNIOR)

West Ham turned back time to win the Boys (Junior) final at Coleraine Showgrounds.

The London side thrashed County Antrim 6-0 to repeat their tournament wins in 1996 and 1997.

There was penalty drama in the Globe final between Charlton Athletic and Prospects 2 Pro Academy.

The Canadian side came out on top over the shoot-out by 4-2 after 1-1 in normal time.

St Mirren were crowned Vase champions after their narrow 1-0 win over County Down.

In the Bowl final, County Tyrone came out on top in an all-county clash with County Londonderry.

The match finished 0-0 after normal time with County Tyrone winning 3-1 on penalties at Parker Avenue.

BOYS (MINOR)

Celtic secured a first SuperCupNI prize in club history by beating Dungannon United Youth.

Tadhg Feeney and Alife Jones came close for Dungannon United Youth in the 3-0 loss.

In the Globe final, impressive Glenavon defeated Americans Surf Select 4-1 in a win that featured Austen Gault’s hat-trick.

At The Heights, Kenzie Gamble scored a superb free-kick to crown Portstewart the Vase winners over Finn Harps.

Ballymena United finished in front against Loughgall by 5-1.

GIRLS (PREMIER)

Northern Ireland stopped Surf Select from claiming a second title in a row with a 4-0 success at Dixon Park.

Bernie Ferreira grabbed a brilliant hat-trick and Anastasija Stanyte’s finish helped to secure the Golden Boot honour.

The Globe final went the way of Shelbourne by 4-0 victory over Northeast Rush.

The Vase final featured Shamrock Rovers home by 3-0 over Rangers at Mossley Park.

GIRLS (JUNIOR)

There was penalty heartbreak for Linfield by 6-5 against Surf Select after 2-2 in normal time off Charlotte Havern’s Blues brace.

In the Globe final, United States SSA were triumphant thanks to a 2-0 win over Crusaders.

The Vase final saw FC America beat Ballyclare Comrades 7-1.