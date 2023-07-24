Tournament regulars United were defeated 2-1 by German outfit Hertha Berlin at Coleraine Showgrounds.

The German side were awarded a penalty on the stroke of the half-hour mark after the ever-threatening Anthony Traore was brought down by Habeeb Ogunneye, but United goalkeeper Tom Wooster was on hand to get down low and stop Gottschalk’s spot-kick.

United should have taken the lead when Ethan Wheatley was fouled inside the box but Adam Berry’s spot-kick was well saved by Tim Goller.

Linfield’s Cameron Kennedy celebrates scoring against Warrenpoint Town at Anderson Park on the opening day of the SuperCupNI. (Photo by Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press)

Gottschalk redeemed himself early in the second half with a curling effort to bag the game’s opener.

Then it was third time lucky as Dan Karstan made no mistake from the spot to score the German’s second.

With moments remaining both teams were down to 10 men after a scuffle at the Railway End and there was just time for Gabriele Biancheri to power home a late header.

Over in Ballymena, Liverpool and Valencia went toe-to-toe in an absorbing first half, with former Derry City player Trent Kone-Doherty impressing in an exciting front three with Jayden Danns and Keyrol Figueroa.

Figueroa hammered Liverpool in front with a stunning strike.

Valencia responded well and Joaquim Utges fired in a low drive.

BOYS (PREMIER)

In the Premier section, Japanese side Ichifuna FC ran out 5-0 winners over County Fermanagh thanks to goals from Ryo Sakonsaku, Keiya Nagano, Shota Tsuchiya, Yota Morimoto and Toki Masuda.

Newcomers to the tournament Brighton and Hove Albion also tasted victory over Surf Select.

Manchester United narrowly defeated Dundalk SL.

The Red Devils went down to 10 men due to a red card for Bendito Mantato, with the only goal of the game was scored by Jayce Fitzgerald.

There was another competitive Premier game played at Seahaven as County Londonderry came out 2-0 victors in an all-county match against Armagh.

The other all-county game saw the same scoreline with Antrim downing Tyrone at Broughshane through goals by Ryan Donnelly and Caolan Hardy.

Northeast Rush were beaten 2-0 by Newcastle United.

It was a day to remember for Alberto Adrian Pezet Pech, who scored both goals as Tigres UANL got their campaign off to a winning start against County Down at Limavady Showgrounds.

Rangers played out a scoreless draw against Irish side St Kevin’s FC.

BOYS (MINOR)

County Armagh side Loughgall pulled off the result of the day in Clough as the Villagers completed a staggering comeback to turn around a four-goal deficit.

The Lakeview Park side were 4-0 down to Glentoran after Damian Sitnicki’s finish and a quickfire hat-trick from Cillian Murray.

However, a brace apiece from Connor Hammill and Cody Clements saw the Armagh outfit claim an incredible draw.

At Castlerock, Scottish side Kilmarnock got off to a strong start with a 5-2 victory over Portstewart.

Tristan McGuigan curled a brilliant free-kick into the top corner for Kilmarnock, before Portstewart’s Kenzie Gamble bagged his brace in style.

Glenavon were big winners at Parker Avenue with a 4-0 victory over Coleraine.

Belvedere FC and Caribbean side IDA Bermuda played out a six-goal thriller.

Zion Pullan scored two as Celtic defeated Finn Harps in front of a big crowd.

Linfield came out on top over Warrenpoint Town by 3-0.

Surf Select sealed a 3-1 victory over Ballymena United, while Dungannon defeated Larne 2-1 in Broughshane.

BOYS (JUNIOR)

Donegal Schools led twice over Rangers due to Finn Nolan but a winner by Ewan Gray in the 66th minute broke Donegal hearts.

County Down and County Tyrone played out a scoreless draw.

Plymouth Argle came out 1-0 winners over Charlton Athletic.

County Armagh sealed a 4-0 victory over County Londonderry.

It was also a positive opening day for County Antrim, who beat Kilmarnock 3-0 with Coran Madden picking up a brace.

St Mirren defeated County Fermanagh thanks to three second-half goals.

West Ham United had to come from a goal down to pick up a point against Canadian newcomers Prospects 2 Pro Academy.

Stevenage secured a 2-1 victory over FC America.

GIRLS (PREMIER)

Northern Ireland U16 turned the tables on Shamrock Rovers thanks Gracie Conway (2), Anastasija Stanyte and Lucy Kelly.

Surf Select secured a 4-1 win over Shelbourne.

Rangers defeated Northeast Rush off Jess Linden’s goal.

GIRLS (JUNIOR)

Linfield defeated FC America off goals from Grace Campbell and Lauren Morrison.

USSSA proved too strong for Ballyclare Comrades by 4-0.