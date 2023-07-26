A finely taken goal from Jayden Danns midway through the first half gave the Anfield youngsters the lead in a hotly contested clash and that was how it finished at the Merseysiders claimed a narrow 1-0 win.

Liverpool were fortunate to go in front after Kornell Misciur had made two fine stops prior to Danns’ opener, with Moorehouse then Musa forcing the ‘keeper into some saves.

After the break United made a number of changes and their best efforts cam through Ethan Williams who fired wide after a good darting run down the left hand side. Ashton Missin also blazed over with five minutes remaining after cutting in on to his left foot but under pressure his effort went over the bar.

Liverpool’s Josh Davidson in action with Manchester United’s James Scanlon and Gabriele Biancheri in the Elite clash at Coleraine Showgrounds

Liverpool’s main attacking forays came courtesy of Trent Kone-Doherty, from Derry who was proving to be a menace down the left.

Liverpool will now hope to secure their second win on Thursday and hope that results go their way in the other game.

Meanwhile in Ballymena, Valencia soared to the top of the table as they defeated Hertha Berlin 3-2 and now move on to a clash with Manchester United in Ballymena, while Liverpool will take on Hertha Berlin at the Coleraine Showgrounds.

BOYS (PREMIER)

Manchester United made it three wins from three in the Premier Section thanks to a 2-0 win over County Fermanagh at Coleraine Showgrounds. The young Red Devils progressed to the semi-finals where they will face County Londonderry thanks to goals from Majid Balogun and Bendito Mantato.

Londonderry will face Manchester United at the semi-final stage despite losing 2-1 to St Kevins at the Heights.

The other game in a competitive group C saw Rangers put in a dominant display at a damp Anderson Park, winning 3-0 against County Armagh. Striker Christopher Eadie stole the show for the Gers with a brilliant hat-trick to put him firmly in the golden boot race going into today’s Globe semi-final against Japanese outfit Ichifuna.

County Antrim held on to pick up a massive point against Newcastle United, which puts them into the final four.

Antrim needed to win after County Tyrone’s earlier 6-1 victory over American outfit Northeast Rush. A couple of braces from Brandon Downey and Sean McGinley almost put Tyrone into the SuperCupNI semi-finals but in the end it wasn’t enough and they will play in Globe on Thursday.

Mexican side Tigres will play County Antrim in the semi-finals after winning 3-0 against Americans Surf Select.

County Down, who will take on County Tyrone, put in the performance of the day beating Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion 4-1 at Parker Avenue to leapfrog the Seagulls in group B.

The other game in Manchester United’s group saw Japanese side Ichifuna win comprehensively for the second time in the week over Dundalk SB at Castlerock. This means the tournament regulars will play in the Globe semi-final.

BOYS (MINOR)

Scottish giants Celtic will face Dubliners Belvedere FC in the semi-finals after they defeated Glentoran 3-1 in their third and final group game.

Belvedere topped a competitive group A with an impressive 4-2 win over Linfield to take a semi-final place away from the Belfast side.

The other semi-final will be contested by Kilmarnock and Dungannon United after late drama at Castlerock. Dungannon were drawing 0-0 with American side Surf Select until the third minute of added time when Brayden McNally slotted home to cause much celebration on the pitch and on the sidelines.

Surf Select will have to settle for a Globe semi-final against Linfield.

Kilmarnock took on unbeaten Glenavon at the Riada complex and they edged out Glenavon in a thrilling 3-2 win, a game which also saw Kilmarnock go down to 10 men. It was a nail-biting end but the Ayrshire side held on to secure their semi-final place.

BOYS (JUNIOR)

Leading goalscorer at the tournament Amran Saifudden stole the show once again for West Ham United as he helped secure their place in the semi-finals.

The striker scored his second brace in as many days in a 3-1 win over County Down, to set-up an all English semi-final tie against Plymouth Argyle.

The Pilgrims themselves booked their place in the last four after a 1-0 win over St Mirren at Parker Avenue.

Armagh and Antrim will play in the second semi-final after beating Stevenage and Rangers respectively.

GIRLS (PREMIER)

Northern Ireland will play Surf Select in the Girls’ Premier Final after beating Rangers 4-0 at Dixon Park, with kick-off at 3pm.

Surf Select reached the final despite losing against Northeast Rush on Wednesday at Mossley.

GIRLS (JUNIOR)

Linfield and Surf Select booked their place in the final in the Girls’ Junior Section thanks to two comprehensive wins.

The final between the Northern Irish and American side will be played at Mossley at 3pm on Thursday.

The other game in the Girls’ Junior Section saw Crusaders win an all Northern Irish affair against Ballyclare Comrades at Mossley Park.

The Crues’ ran out 4-0 winners thanks to goals from Charley McMullan, Chloe Beckinsale, Grace Murray and Emilee Leacock.