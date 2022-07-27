SUPERCUPNI: NI Girls share the lead

However, the talking point must be free-scoring Rangers who hit double figures yesterday but fell to a 4-2 defeat to Surf Select.

In an interesting table going into the final day, Northern Ireland and Surf Select share top spot, Rangers and Northeast Rush in third and Ottawa City at the bottom.

It's all to play for to reach the semi-finals.

Northern Ireland’s Aimee Kerr celebrates her goal against the Republic of Ireland

It's an open Minor Section heading into today's games. Unbeaten Greenisland and Glentoran defend their 100% records when they meet at Castlerock while tournament dark horses Belvedere hop to follow up on yesterday's victory with a win against fellow unbeaten Leicester City at Coleraine Showgrounds.

Dungannon Swifts, Glenavon, Linfield, are the teams to beat in the Junior Section. Dungannon Swifts meet Glenavon on Wednesday afternoon at Castlerock, both currently defending a 100% record and Linfield will meet Coleraine at Clough with the Blues looking good to maintain their 100% start in the tournament.

Both Manchester United and Rangers are top of the Junior Section, after this evening's games. Rangers will meet Leeds United this afternoon at Coleraine Showgrounds while United are in action at Broughshane against MK Dons.

The various semi-finalists will be know after tomorrow evening's round-up as the tournament continues on Thursday and Friday.

Main dates for the diary are: STATSport SuperCupNI Junior Final at Ballymena Showgrounds on Friday, July 29, Kick-off 6.00pm; STATSport SuperCupNI Minor Final at Coleraine Showgrounds on Friday, July 29, Kick-off 10.30am; STATSport SuperCupNI Youth Final at Coleraine Showgrounds on Friday, July 29, Kick-off 1.30pm; STATSport SuperCupNI Premier Final at Ballymena Showgrounds on Friday, July 29, Kick-off 8.00pm; STATSport SuperCupNI Under-16 Girls Final at Dixon Park, Ballyclare, Kick-off 2.00pm.

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

MINOR SECTION (U13): Ballymena United 2-3 Dundalk SL; Coleraine 1-2 Larne; Cliftonville 2 v 0 Ballinamallard; Dungannon United Youth 1- 4 Leicester City; Glenavon 1-2 Home Farm; Linfield 2-2 Finn Harps; Ballymoney United 1-6 Surf Select; Glentoran 5-0 Stella Marris; Loughgall 0-6 Belvedere; Greenisland 5-0 Portadown

YOUTH SECTION (U14): Castle Juniors 4-2 Ballymena United; Glentoran 2-2 Surf Select; Dungannon Swifts 8-0 Ballinamallard; Linfield 1-0 Newcastle City; Greenisland 1-3 Charlton Athletic; Glenavon 3-0 IDA Bermuda; Coleraine 0-1 Portadown; Crusaders 2-0 Loughgall.

JUNIOR SECTION (U16): Surf Select 0-2 Co Antrim; IDA Bermuda 0-5 MK Dons; Co Londonderry 0-1 Co Tyrone; Leeds Utd 2-0 San Francisco Glens; Co Down 5 v 0 Atlante FC; Co Armagh 0-4 Rangers; Manchester United 1-0 Co Fermanagh

PREMIER SECTION (U18): Club Puebla 4-0 Plymouth Argyle; IDA Bermuda 2-1 San Francisco Glens; Vendee 0-1 Co Down; Co Antrim 4-1 Hartley Wintney; Co Armagh 4-0 Strikers North; Ipswich Town 1-1 Co Fermanagh; Co Londonderry 1-0 Co Tyrone

GIRLS (U13): Linfield 4-1 Crusaders; Cliftonville 3-2 Ballyclare Comrades

GIRLS (U16): Northern Ireland 1-1 Republic of Ireland; Surf Select 4-2 Rangers; Northeast Rush 3-0 Ottawa City

WEDNESDAY'S FIXTURES

MINOR SECTION (U13): 11:00 Ballinamallard v Dundalk SL, Scroggy Road, Limavady; Surf Select v Home Farm, Ahoghill; Glentoran v Greenisland, Castlerock; Portadown v Stella Maris Anderson Park, Coleraine. 12:00 Ballymena United v Cliftonville The Warren, Portstewart; Dungannon United Youth v Loughgall, Broughshane; Belvedere v Leicester City Coleraine Showgrounds. 14:00 Glenavon v Ballymoney United, Riada Stadium, Ballymoney; Larne v Finn Harps, Ahoghill. 15:00 Linfield v Coleraine, Inver Park, Larne.

YOUTH SECTION (U14): 12:00 Loughgall v Charlton Athletic, Clough; Ballinamallard v IDA Bermuda, Parker Avenue, Portrush. 13:00 Glentoran v Castle Juniors, The Heights, Coleraine. 14:00 Greenisland v Crusaders, Kells. Ballymena United v Surf Select, Scroggy Road, Limavady. 14:30 Glenavon v Dungannon Swifts, Castlerock. 15:00 Linfield v Coleraine, Clough. 17:30 Portadown v Newcastle City, Parker Avenue, Portrush.

JUNIOR SECTION (U16): 13:00 Surf Select v Atlante FC, Anderson Park, Coleraine. 15:00 Co Antrim v Co Down, Parker Avenue, Portrush; Leeds United v Rangers, Coleraine Showgrounds. 16:00 Manchester United v MK Dons, Broughshane; Co Fermanagh v Co Londonderry, Anderson Park, Coleraine. 17:00 IDA Bermuda v Co Tyrone, Ahoghill. 17:30 Co Armagh v San Francisco Glens, Castlerock.

PREMIER SECTION (U18): 16:00 Strikers North v Hartley Wintney, The Warren, Portstewart. 17:00 Co Down v Club Puebla, Kells. 17:30 Co Tyrone v San Francisco Glens, The Heights, Coleraine; Co Armagh v Co Fermanagh, Clough. 18:00 Co Londonderry v Plymouth Argyle, Riada Stadium, Ballymoney. 19:00 Co Antrim v IDA Bermuda, Seahaven, Portstewart; Vendee v Ipswich Town, Scroggy Road, Limavady.