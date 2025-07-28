The Boys’ Premier section of the Budget Energy SuperCupNI kicked off with all eyes on the Riada Stadium where Manchester United got their campaign underway against West Cork Academy.

With the likes of David Beckham, Paul Scholes, Marcus Rashford and Jonny Evans all coming through the competition to forge out great careers at the top, fans turned out in their droves to see the new generation of Red Devils.

They were all the more excited when they saw the names Rooney and Carrick in the travelling panel - Kai and Jacey the sons of United legends Wayne and Michael respectively.

And those in attendance were not to be disappointed with the result as the English side ran out 3-0 winners.

County Londonderry’s Corin Burns (left) and County Antrim’s Fionnbharr Stiobhard on opening day of Budget Energy SuperCupNI play. (Photo by Stephen Hamilton/Press Eye)

In a largely one-sided affair, United opened the scoring on five minutes after a fine goal from Samuel O’Brien, who controlled a cross from the right before he slammed it high into the top right-hand corner of the net.

Sixteen minutes later and it was Rooney who scored United’s second, the striker drilling home a spot-kick beyond the West Cork keeper.

The scoring was wrapped up halfway through the second period when captain Abdoulaye Bassirou Nkoto scored from close range after a mix-up in the West Cork defence to leave the travelling United fans happy with the win.

Elsewhere, at the Coleraine Showgrounds, it was a repeat of last year’s final between Brighton and Co Armagh. And it was to be the same outcome – with the English side coming out on top 2-1.

Despite a bright start to the game from the local side, it was Brighton who went in front through Fraser Widdop.

Co Armagh almost came straight back into the game through a smart free-kick but were denied by the keeper.

Then, Brighton grabbed a second through Micah Gordon-Douglas after a smart lay-off from his striker.

Co Armagh did grab one back through Matthew McAdam but it was too little, too late as Brighton held on.

In the derby, Co Londonderry saw off Co Antrim 2-1, whilst Co Tyrone lost heavily 5-1 to Scottish side Rangers.

There was to be local success for Co Down who had a superb 4-2 win against Intercontinental FA, but Co Fermanagh went down 3-0 to Bournemouth.

Southampton defeated Ichifuna 2-0 and Hamilton drew with Mexican side Tigres UANL 1-1 to round off an exciting first day’s action in the Boys’ Premier section.

In the Boys’ Junior section, there were two inter-county derbies that finished with Co Antrim and Co Armagh in the points and the bragging rights.

Losing 2023 finalists Co Antrim made short work of Co Londonderry, winning 3-0 in front of a healthy crowd at Scroggy Road thanks to a strike by Fionnbharr Stiobhard and excellent double from Michael Mulholland.

It was a tougher task for Co Armagh, as they overcame Co Tyrone by just a single goal at Parker Avenue.

Meanwhile, there was a seven-goal thriller at Riada Stadium in an all-English affair, as Tottenham Hotspur ran out 5-2 winners against Charlton Athletic.

It was Spurs’ first appearance in the Budget Energy SuperCupNI in over a decade and it appears they are back with a winning intent.

Ashiah Haughton-Sinclair stole the headlines in this game with four goals, with team-mate Semande Ekundayo also chipping in with another.

Last year’s finalists, Co Down, got off to a disappointing start, going down 2-0 to St Patrick’s Athletic.

Co Fermanagh fell by 4-1 to Bohemians.

There were also wins for Blackburn Rovers, who saw off Crewe Alexandria 4-1, while Scottish giants Celtic defeated American side Chicago City 4-2.

West Ham United, who are gunning for three titles in a row, could only grab a 2-2 draw against a gutsy Plymouth Argyle side.

In the Boys’ Minor section, hosts Coleraine got their campaign off to a winning start at The Showgrounds against competition debutants Shankill Juniors.

After some memorable midfield battles between the sides and some excellent goalkeeping at either end, it was the experience of the Bannsiders that won out in the end.

Josh Adams scored the only goal of the game in the second half as he drilled home past the goalkeeper.

Further south, in Kells, reigning Boys’ Minor champions Crusaders have high hopes of retaining their title this year - but came up against a technically superb Shamrock Rovers.

The Republic of Ireland outfit ran out 2-0 winners.

The section also provided impressive wins for Ballymena United - 4-2 against Scottish side Ross County – and Cliftonville, who saw off Loughgall 4-1.

Last year’s beaten finalists, Linfield, drew 0-0 with Glenavon, while there were also draws between Al Jazira Club and Kilmarnock, plus Leeds United and American team Surf Select who between them shared six goals.

Blackburn Rovers eased past IDA Bermuda 3-0, also at the Coleraine Showgrounds.

RESULTS (BOYS)

JUNIOR SECTION: Co Down 0 v 2 St Patrick’s Athletic (Anderson Park, Coleraine); Co Fermanagh 1 v 4 Bohemians (The Warren, Portstewart); Crewe Alexandra 1 v 4 Blackburn Rovers (Parker Avenue, Portrush); Co Tyrone 0 v 1 Co Armagh (The Heights, Coleraine); Celtic 4 v 2 Chicago City (Bushmills); Co Londonderry 0 v 3 County Antrim (Scroggy Road, Limavady); Charlton Athletic 2 v 5 Tottenham Hotspur (Riada Stadium, Ballymoney); West Ham United 2 v 2 Plymouth Argyle (Broughshane)

MINOR SECTION: Al Jazira Club 1 v 1 Kilmarnock (Castlerock); Linfield 0 v 0 Glenavon (Bushmills); Coleraine 1 v 0 Shankill Junior (Coleraine Showgrounds); Ballymena United 4 v 2 Ross County (Broughshane); Cliftonville 4 v 1 Loughgall Youth (Castlerock); Leeds United 3 v 3 Surf Select (Bushmills); Crusaders 0 v 2 Shamrock Rovers (Kells, Ballymena); IDA Bermuda 0 v 3 Blackburn Rovers (Coleraine Showgrounds)

PREMIER SECTION: Co Down 4 v 2 Intercontinental FA; Co Fermanagh 0 v 3 AFC Bournemouth; Hamilton Academical 1 v 1 Tigres UANL