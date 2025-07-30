SUPERCUPNI ROUND-UP (GIRLS): Manchester United net nine plus Brighton reach final and Larne win
The action kicked off in the Junior section when Manchester United put nine goals without reply past Crusaders at Chimney Corner.
After a tight opening to the game, the English side soon exerted control and took the lead by way of a great strike from Daisy Booth.
Booth then had her second soon after as she latched onto a great through-ball before slotting past the Crues keeper.
This was followed by a third goal from Amelie Roberts, who scored with a looping long-range effort, before Booth grabbed her hat-trick just before half-time with a cracking effort that sailed into the top corner of the net.
United didn’t ease up after the break and scored from the penalty spot soon after before adding a sixth.
Ella Wardle then scored the seventh with a smart header, before Eva Bold rifled home number eight.
Halle Morley completed the scoring as she bundled home from a couple of yards out.
United will meet Surf Select after the Americans defeated Kilmarnock in a 5-4 thriller at Rathcoole.
In the section’s other game, Larne ran out 3-1 winners over FC United at Mossley.
In the Premier section, Shamrock Rovers topped group B with an emphatic 5-0 demolition of Northeast Rush at Mossley.
They will meet group A winners Brighton in Thursday night’s cup final, after the English side saw off Irish club Finn Harps 4-1 at Dixon Park
In the evening kick-off at Dixon Park, Northern Ireland finished their campaign on a disappointing note, losing to Manchester United 4-1.
Summer Hadfield knocked in a cross from close range for the opener for United on 21 minutes.
Grace Taylor then added a second just two minutes after the restart with a phenomenal drive into the top corner from all of 35 yards,
Six minutes later Northern Ireland had a lifeline when Abbie Smyth poked home a cross from the right, but it wasn’t to be as they conceded twice in stoppage time.
First through a scrappy Madison Vernon goal and then a super strike from Summer Hadfield from wide right.
RESULTS (GIRLS)
PREMIER SECTION: Shamrock Rovers 5 v 0 Northeast Rush (Mossley Park, Newtownabbey); Surf Select 2 v 2 Aston Villa (The Diamond, Rathcoole); Finn Harps1 v 4 Brighton and Hove Albion (Dixon Park, Ballyclare); Manchester United 4 v 1 Northern Ireland (Dixon Park, Ballyclare)
JUNIOR SECTION: Manchester United 9 v 0 Crusaders (Chimney Corner, Antrim); Surf Select 5 v 4 Kilmarnock (Cloyne Crescent, Monkstown); Larne 3 v 1 FC United (Mossley Park, Newtownabbey).
