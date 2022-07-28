SUPERCUPNI: Teams in final countdown

In the Minor Section Glentoran and Leicester will battle out for a place in the final at Broughshane following which they will meet the winners of Surf Select and Dundalk SL who meet at Scroggy Road in Limavady.

That final will be played at Coleraine Showgrounds at 10.30am.

As the competition reaches its final stages, it has been a remarkable tournament.

Manchester United celebrate their SuperCupNI Elite Challenge victory over Northern Ireland

There have been great attendances at most of the venues following the Covid pandemic.

People are just thrilled to be out in the fresh air and watching the future stars of tomorrow competing.

The Junior semi-finalists are also known. County Antrim play a highly fancied Rangers side at The Riada Stadium in Ballymoney with Manchester United and Co. Tyrone also vying for a place in tomorrow evening’s final at Ballymena Showgrounds.

And in the Youths Section, Linfield will meet Charlton Athletic at the Riada Stadium to see who will meet the winners of Glenavon and Surf Select in the final at Coleraine Showgrounds.

RESULTS (WEDNESDAY)

MINOR SECTION (U13): Ballinamallard 0-5 Dundalk SL; Surf Select 5-1 Home Farm; Glentoran 3-1 Greenisland; Portadown 2-1 Stella Maris; Ballymena United 4-3 Cliftonville; Dungannon United Youth 5-2 Loughgall; Belvedere 1-2 Leicester City; Glenavon 4-2 Ballymoney United; Larne 1-0 Finn Harps; Linfield 3-0 Coleraine

YOUTH SECTION (U14): Loughgall 0-2 Charlton Athletic; Ballinamallard 0-3 IDA Bermuda; Glentoran 2-1 Castle Juniors; Greenisland 1-3 Crusaders; Ballymena United 0-5 Surf Select; Glenavon 3-2 Dungannon Swifts; Linfield 5-0 Coleraine; Portadown 0-5 Newcastle City

JUNIOR SECTION (U16): Surf Select 6-1 Atlante FC; Co Antrim 2-1 Co Down; Leeds United 3-1 Rangers; Manchester United 3-3 MK Dons; Co Fermanagh 1-6 Co Londonderry; IDA Bermuda 0-2 Co Tyrone; Co Armagh 2-1 San Francisco Glens

PREMIER SECTION (U18): Strikers North 2-1 Hartley Wintney; Co Down 1-2 Club Puebla; Co Tyrone 5-0 San Francisco Glens; Co Armagh 1-3 Co Fermanagh; Co Londonderry 2-1 Plymouth Argyle; Co Antrim 2-0 IDA Bermuda; Vendee 1-4 Ipswich Town

N. IRELAND V MAN UNITED: Northern Ireland 1-3 Manchester United

GIRLS (U16): Surf Select 21 Northern Ireland; Ottawa City 0-16 Republic of Ireland; Rangers 5-2 Northeast Rush

FIXTURES (THURSDAY)

MINOR SECTION (U13): STATSports SCNI CUP Semi-Finals - 13:00 Glentoran v Leicester City Broughshane, Surf Select v Dundalk SL Scroggy Road, Limavady; STATSports SCNI GLOBE Semi-Finals - 12:30 Linfield v Greenisland Ahoghill, Ballymena United v Belvedere Parker Avenue, Portrush; STATSports SCNI VASE Semi- Finals 12:00 Larne v Cliftonville Kells, Home Farm v Finn Harps The Warren, Portstewart; STATSports SCNI BOWL Semi-Finals 11:00 Glenavon v Ballymoney United Castlerock, Dungannon United Youth v Portadown Clough; STATSports SCNI SALVER Semi-Finals 11:00 Stella Maris v Ballinamallard Anderson Park, Coleraine, Coleraine v Loughgall The Heights, Coleraine

YOUTH SECTION (U14): STATSports SCNI CUP Semi-Finals - 15:00 Linfield v Charlton Athletic Riada Stadium, Ballymoney, Glenavon v Surf Select Scroggy Road, Limavady; STATSports SCNI GLOBE Semi-Finals 11:00 Glentoran v Newcastle City Coleraine Showgrounds, Crusaders v Dungannon Swifts Riada Stadium, Ballymoney; STATSports SCNI VASE Semi-Finals 14:00 Castle Juniors v Portadown Clough, 15:00 Loughgall v IDA Bermuda Inver Park, Larne; STATSports SCNI BOWL Semi-Finals 14:00 Greenisland v Ballinamallard Greenisland, Coleraine v Ballymena United Anderson Park, Coleraine

JUNIOR SECTION (U16): STATSports SCNI CUP Semi-Finals 19:00 Co Antrim v Rangers Riada Stadium, Ballymoney, Manchester United v Co Tyrone Coleraine Showgrounds; STATSports SCNI GLOBE Semi-Finals 14:30 Co Londonderry v Co Down The Heights, Coleraine, Leeds United v MK Dons Castlerock; STATSports SCNI VASE LEAGUE 1st Games 15:00 Co Armagh v Surf Select Kells 16:00 Co Fermanagh v San Francisco Glens Parker Avenue, Portrush, IDA Bermuda v Atlante The Warren, Portstewart

PREMIER SECTION (U18): STATSports SCNI CUP Semi-Finals 19:00 Club Puebla v Ipswich Town Seahaven, Portstewart, Co Antrim v Co Londonderry Scroggy Road, Limavady; STATSports SCNI GLOBE Semi-Finals 18:00 Co Armagh v Co Tyrone Inver Park, Larne, 17:00 Co Fermanagh v Co Down Greenisland; STATSports SCNI VASE LEAGUE 1st Games 17:00 Strikers North v IDA Bermuda Ahoghill, Plymouth Argyle v Vendee Broughshane, Hartley Wintney v San Francisco Glens The Heights, Coleraine