SUPERCUPNI: Teams ready for finals day

In what promises to be a clash that will fill the Ballymena Showgrounds, these two teams will provide an exciting final, and of course, both clubs have a rich fan bas here in Northern Ireland. The match kicks off at 6.00 p.m.
Goals from Anderson, Ryan Silver, Michael Brammeld and goalkeeper Sebastien Stacey helped MK Dons seal a 4-1 victory over Leeds United to reach the final of the Junior Globe in the SuperCupNI.
4-0 up going into the final minute, MK Dons let their clean sheet slip away as Leeds scored a late consolation goal almost on the full time whistle.
MK Dons will now play County Down at Anderson Park on Friday, kick-off 2pm hoping to end the week’s action on a winning note.
Leeds United will meet Co. Londonderry for third place at Broughshne, kick-off 2.00 p.m.
Elsewhere, in the Minor Tournament Glentoran will have to be at their best against Surf Select who have been very impressive at the tournament this year.
This final will be played at Coleraine Showgrounds kicking off at 10.30am.
Also at the Coleraine Showgrounds, Glentoran will face Charlton Athletic in the final, kick-off 3.00pm.
MINOR TOURNAMENT RESULTS
STATSports SCNI CUP Semi Finals
Glentoran 4 v 1 Leicester City
Surf Select 1 v 1 Dundalk SL
(Surf Select win 4-3 on Pens)
STATSports SCNI GLOBE Semi Finals
Linfield 1 v 0 Greenisland
Ballymena United 1 v 3 Belvedere
STATSports SCNI VASE Semi Finals
Larne 1 v 2 Cliftonville
Home Farm 1 v 0 Finn Harps
STATSports SCNI BOWL Semi Finals
Glenavon 0 v 1 Ballymoney United
Dungannon U. Youth 4 v 1 Portadown
STATSports SCNI SALVER Semi Finals
Stella Maris 3 v 0 Ballinamallard
Coleraine 6 v 1 Loughgall
FRIDAY 29th JULY 2022
STATSports SCNI CUP Final
Glentoran v Surf Select
@Coleraine Showgrounds 10.30
STATSports SCNI CUP 3rd/4th Play Off
Leicester City v Dundalk SL
@Parker Avenue, Portrush 11.00 a.m.
STATSports SCNI GLOBE Final
Linfield v Belvedere
@Broughshane 11.00
STATSports SCNI GLOBE 3rd/4th
Greenisland v Ballymena United
@The Warren, Portstewart 11.00
STATSports SCNI VASE Final
Cliftonville v Home Farm
@Anderson Park, Coleraine 11.00
STATSports SCNI VASE 3rd/4th
Larne v Finn Harps
@Kells 11.00
STATSports SCNI BOWL Final
Ballymoney U. v Dungannon U. Youth
@Castlerock 11.00
STATSports SCNI BOWL 3rd/4th
Glenavon v Portadown
@Ahoghill 11.00
STATSports SCNI SALVER Final
Stella Maris v Coleraine
@Clough 11.00
STATSports SCNI SALVER 3rd/4th
Ballinamallard v Loughgall
The Heights, Coleraine 11.00
YOUTH TOURNAMENT RESULTS
STATSports SCNI CUP Semi Finals
Linfield 0 v 1 Charlton Athletic
Glenavon 4 v 0 Surf Select
STATSports SCNI GLOBE Semi Finals
Glentoran 1 v 0 Newcastle City
Crusaders 6 v 1 Dungannon Swifts
STATSports SCNI VASE Semi Finals
Castle Juniors 1 v 1 Portadown
(Castle Juniors win 5-4 on Pens)
Loughgall 0 v 1 IDA Bermuda
STATSports SCNI BOWL Semi Finals
Greenisland 4 v 0 Ballinamallard
Coleraine 5 v 1 Ballymena United
FRIDAY 29th JULY 2022
STATSports SCNI CUP Final
Charlton Athletic v Glenavon
@Coleraine Showgrounds 15.00
STATSports SCNI GLOBE Final
Glentoran v Crusaders
@The Heights, Coleraine 14.00
STATSports SCNI GLOBE 3rd/4th
Newcastle City v Dungannon Swifts
@Greenisland 14.00
STATSports SCNI VASE Final
Castle Juniors v IDA Bermuda
@Kells 14.00
STATSports SCNI VASE 3rd/4th
Portadown v Loughgall
@Riada Stadium, Ballymoney 14.00
STATSports SCNI BOWL Final
Greenisland v Coleraine
@Ahoghill 14.00
STATSports SCNI BOWL 3rd/4th
Ballinamallard v Ballymena United
@Scroggy Road, Limavady 14.00
JUNIOR TOURNAMENT RESULTS
THURSDAY 28th JULY 2022
STATSports SCNI CUP Semi Finals
Co Antrim 0 v 2 Rangers
Manchester United 3 v 1 Co Tyrone
STATSports SCNI GLOBE Semi Finals
Co Londonderry 0 v 2 Co Down
Leeds United 1 v 4 MK Dons
STATSports SCNI VASE LEAGUE
Co Armagh 3 v 0 Surf Select
Co Fermanagh 0 v 2 San Francisco Glens
IDA Bermuda 1 v 1 Atlante
FRIDAY 29th JULY 2022
STATSports SCNI CUP Final
Rangers v Manchester United
Ballymena Showgrounds 18.00
STATSports SCNI CUP 3rd/4th Play Off
Co Antrim v Co Tyrone
@Clough 14.00
STATSports SCNI GLOBE Final
Co Down v MK Dons
@Anderson Park, Coleraine 14.00
STATSports SCNI GLOBE 3rd/4th
Co Londonderry v Leeds United
@Broughshane 14.00
STATSports SCNI VASE LEAGUE
2nd Games
@Surf Select v San Francisco Glens
@Castlerock 14.00
Co Fermanagh v Atlante
@Parker Avenue, Portrush 14.00
Co Armagh v IDA Bermuda
@The Warren, Portstewart 14.00