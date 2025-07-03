Swansea City 'agree' £1.5million deal for Northern Ireland international labelled 'Premier League player in the making'

Championship outfit Swansea City have reportedly agreed a £1.5million transfer fee with Leyton Orient as they look to win the race for Northern Ireland international Ethan Galbraith.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was suggested earlier this week that Swansea were in pole position to land Galbraith’s services following his sensational season at Leyton Orient and Sky Sports have now revealed they’ve edged even closer to confirming his signing.

The outlet have reported that not only have the two clubs came to an agreement on a fee, but also that Galbraith has agreed personal terms with Swansea over the move.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Galbraith has attracted a host of admirers following his performances last term – he scored six goals and provided a further seven assists across 42 league appearances for Orient – with Huddersfield Town, Charlton Athletic and Sheffield United also interested in the former Manchester United midfielder.

Northern Ireland international Ethan Galbraith is set to join Swansea City. (Photo by LISELOTTE SABROE/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images)

Swansea tried to swoop for Galbraith in the closing stages of the January transfer window but ultimately couldn’t seal the deal and renewed their interest this summer.

The 24-year-old, who departed Linfield for Premier League giants United in 2017, is now poised to take a step into England’s second-tier after impressing for an Orient side that narrowly missed out on Championship promotion following play-off final defeat to Charlton.

Galbraith has taken his game to another level at Brisbane Road with manager Richie Wellens claiming he has the potential to play at the highest level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He is a Premier League player in the making and younger players who watch him can see how strong he is in his running,” said Wellens last season. "He’s unbelievable and he’s brilliant.

"We’ve got loads of young players that should be watching him and going ‘he’s intense there, he’s always running, he’s always at it’.”

Galbraith’s club form has seen him establish himself in Northern Ireland’s senior squad once again, moving on to seven international caps after featuring in last month’s friendly double-header against Denmark and Iceland.

He made one senior appearance for United during his time at Old Trafford and enjoyed loan spells at Doncaster Rovers and Salford City before joining Orient in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Galbraith was once dubbed “our little Xavi or Iniesta” by former Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough while he also received high praise from international legends David Healy and Jim Magilton earlier this year.

"Knowing him from he was 14 or 15, he has a wee bit of Steve Davis about him,” Healy told BBC. “He sees the picture, can handle the ball and part of his development at Man United would have been dealing with the ball.

"When he lands on the ball, physically he isn't 100 per cent there just yet, but he sees clever passes, uses his body well...there were one or two of his performances I'm sure Northern Ireland supporters would have seen at U21 level which were exceptional.”

Current Cliftonville boss Magilton played a key role in helping develop the likes of Galbraith during his time as Irish FA Elite Performance Director.