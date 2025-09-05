Swansea City midfielder hailed as 'top-class player' after superb Northern Ireland performance
Galbraith has taken his game to another level over recent years, earning a summer move to Championship club Swansea City after impressing for Leyton Orient last term.
The former Manchester United youngster has immediately became a fan favourite in Wales, producing a run of consistent performances at the start of the new season.
Galbraith scored his first Swansea goal in an EFL Cup win over Crawley Town and has played almost every minute of their league campaign to date with Alan Sheehan’s side sitting seventh after four matches.
Glengormley native Galbraith has now established himself as a regular at international level, starting in four of Northern Ireland’s last six games, and produced a sensational showing in Luxembourg.
While Galbraith plays centrally at club level, he’s often seen occupying a position on the right of a midfield three for his country alongside Ali McCann and Shea Charles.
He showed his class at the Stade de Luxembourg as Northern Ireland kicked off their campaign with a 3-1 win thanks to goals from Jamie Reid, Charles and Justin Devenny.
Dallas praised Galbraith, who came through the youth ranks at Linfield before joining Premier League giants United, for his intelligence and is seeing a partnership beginning to form with Bradley.
"Ethan got man of the match and he was terrific,” Dallas said while working as a pundit for BBC Sport NI. “He’s just a really, really nice footballer.
"His footballing brain as well, we were talking about the spaces he picks up on the pitch, he’s really clever.
"There seems to be a real connection there between Galbraith and Conor Bradley on that right-hand side which can be so important for Michael (O’Neill) going forward.”
Orient manager Richie Wellens stated his belief last season that Galbraith was a “Premier League player in the making” before he departed the League One outfit for a club-record fee.
Former Northern Ireland international Stephen Craigan was also singing Galbraith’s praises and he believes the 24-year-old can shine on the biggest stage for years to come.
"I think Ethan Galbraith is such a silky player,” added Craigan. “He takes the ball well, receives it well.
"It has taken him a bit longer to find himself in international football, in senior football. He had great praise as a kid and he has eventually came to the fore. Hopefully he’s going to be an international player for the next seven or eight years because of that performance he’s a top-class player.”