Swansea City midfielder hailed as 'top-class player' after superb Northern Ireland performance

Northern Ireland midfielder Ethan Galbraith has received widespread praise for his display in an opening World Cup qualifying win over Luxembourg – and former international star Stuart Dallas predicts his connection with Conor Bradley could be pivotal for years to come.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Galbraith has taken his game to another level over recent years, earning a summer move to Championship club Swansea City after impressing for Leyton Orient last term.

The former Manchester United youngster has immediately became a fan favourite in Wales, producing a run of consistent performances at the start of the new season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Galbraith scored his first Swansea goal in an EFL Cup win over Crawley Town and has played almost every minute of their league campaign to date with Alan Sheehan’s side sitting seventh after four matches.

Northern Ireland’s Ethan Galbraith impressed against Luxembourg. (Photo by William Cherry/Presseye)

Glengormley native Galbraith has now established himself as a regular at international level, starting in four of Northern Ireland’s last six games, and produced a sensational showing in Luxembourg.

While Galbraith plays centrally at club level, he’s often seen occupying a position on the right of a midfield three for his country alongside Ali McCann and Shea Charles.

He showed his class at the Stade de Luxembourg as Northern Ireland kicked off their campaign with a 3-1 win thanks to goals from Jamie Reid, Charles and Justin Devenny.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dallas praised Galbraith, who came through the youth ranks at Linfield before joining Premier League giants United, for his intelligence and is seeing a partnership beginning to form with Bradley.

"Ethan got man of the match and he was terrific,” Dallas said while working as a pundit for BBC Sport NI. “He’s just a really, really nice footballer.

"His footballing brain as well, we were talking about the spaces he picks up on the pitch, he’s really clever.

"There seems to be a real connection there between Galbraith and Conor Bradley on that right-hand side which can be so important for Michael (O’Neill) going forward.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Orient manager Richie Wellens stated his belief last season that Galbraith was a “Premier League player in the making” before he departed the League One outfit for a club-record fee.

Former Northern Ireland international Stephen Craigan was also singing Galbraith’s praises and he believes the 24-year-old can shine on the biggest stage for years to come.

"I think Ethan Galbraith is such a silky player,” added Craigan. “He takes the ball well, receives it well.