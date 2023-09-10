Watch more videos on Shots!

Thursday’s 4-2 reverse in Ljubljana was a fourth straight defeat for Michael O’Neill’s men, who are a long way from home and in need of a confidence boost.

Here are the key talking points ahead of the match.

It’s over

While Northern Ireland are not yet mathematically out of it, what looked likely in June looks certain now – there is no way O’Neill and his team will be playing at Euro 2024.

With only three points from five games, those coming in the group opener away to minnows San Marino, Northern Ireland never really got out of the traps after being given what appeared a favourable draw.

But O’Neill has cautioned he cannot simply start planning for the next qualifying campaign now given how much is likely to change in his squad between now and the opening games in March 2025, with a number of senior players facing decisions over their futures.

It must be evolution and not revolution for Northern Ireland.

Injuries

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before, but Northern Ireland are without some key players in Astana.

The list of long-term absentees headed by Steven Davis, Stuart Dallas and Corry Evans is so familiar as to roll off the tongue, but even since Thursday O’Neill has lost two key defenders in Ciaron Brown and Craig Cathcart, leaving resources stretched once again.

The manager can only hope Dan Ballard is fit to return from his ankle problem.

Attacking intent

While the result was a huge blow, Northern Ireland’s attacking display in Ljubljana offered encouragement to the watching Green and White Army as Conor McMenamin put in an outstanding performance on the right wing.

The 150 hardy fans who have made it to Kazakhstan will hope to see more of the same but O’Neill recognised there had been a cost to the way Northern Ireland played as they left the back door open and were punished by Slovenia.

Finding the right balance will be key in Kazakhstan.

Revenge?

June’s 1-0 home defeat to Kazakhstan was arguably the lowest point of this qualifying campaign given Northern Ireland had much the better of the game but, in an all too familiar story, failed to take their chances before being picked off by Abat Aimbetov in the 88th minute.

Jonny Evans insisted there was no thought of revenge in the minds of the Northern Ireland players, but there is certainly something to be put right in Astana.

Away days

When the fixtures for Group H were announced, September always looked the most challenging month for Northern Ireland purely in logistical terms.

An away double-header is never easy, but with the second game in Astana, thousands of miles from home and with a five-hour time difference, those challenges become ever more pronounced.