Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Northern Ireland manager Tanya Oxtoby remains confident her side are heading in the right direction and admits it would be “massive” to qualify for UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 ahead of their round one play-off against Croatia.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having finished second behind Portugal in League B Group Three qualifying, Oxtoby’s outfit are preparing for a two-legged showdown with the Croatians, which gets underway in Varazdin on Friday evening before the return tie four days later at Windsor Park.

Victory would then set up a final play-off against either Albania or Norway for a spot at the major tournament, which is being hosted by Switzerland next year, and repeat the feat from 2022 when Kenny Shiels guided Northern Ireland into the European Championships for the first time in their history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There have been plenty of positive signs at the start of Oxtoby’s reign, which included Northern Ireland maintaining their spot in League B of the Nations League while they’ve also collected wins against the likes of Albania, Malta and Bosnia & Herzegovina alongside narrowly losing 2-1 against Portugal at Mourneview Park this summer in an impressive performance.

Northern Ireland senior women's manager Tanya Oxtoby. (Photo by William Cherry/PressEye)

Oxtoby has made a number of big calls ahead of the Croatia clash with experienced duo Marissa Callaghan and Demi Vance left out of the squad and Birmingham City striker Simone Magill named as new Northern Ireland captain.

"We're heading in the right direction, there's no doubts about that,” Oxtoby told BBC Sport. “I feel like in the last two windows we have turned a corner.

"We have good foundations to keep pushing on. This level now is the minimum for us. These two play-off games will be massive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's a fairly young squad in transition. The hardest thing to do in a transition period is to keep winning but I’m excited to see them play.

"We won't move away from what we have been doing, but we need to do it quicker, better and for longer. That's the challenge - and the players are ready for it."

Northern Ireland currently sit 12 places higher than Croatia in the FIFA World Rankings so will likely be considered favourites for progression, but with Norway, who are ranked 16th compared to the 45th position Oxtoby’s side hold, probable opponents in the next round, the task of qualification isn’t straightforward.

Having been part of the successful coaching staff at Chelsea, Oxtoby’s main objective was always to make it to the Euros when taking on her new role and those targets haven’t changed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It would be massive to qualify,” she added. “It's the reason I took the job. It was always going to be a massive challenge.

"But I don't want to just qualify for major tournaments. I want us to go there, be successful and compete. I want us to shake it up, that's the whole point of it.

"We need results, that's the business we're in, but we also need long-term success. We need to win in the right way and develop in the right way.