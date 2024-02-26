Northern Ireland players enjoying Monday's training session at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park ahead of facing Montenegro in the UEFA Women's Nations League promotion/relegation play-off second leg. (Photo by Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press)

Second-half goals from Lauren Wade and Demi Vance last Friday left Northern Ireland in control of the UEFA Women’s Nations League promotion/relegation play-off clash by 2-0 before the Belfast second leg.

And Oxtoby draws encouragement for continued growth off the commitment on show within her panel.

The Australia-born coach is full of praise for the drive “to be better”.

"It's a new game for us and we are going out to win it," Oxtoby told BBC Sport NI, with victory over the tie required to preserve Northern Ireland’s place in League B of the Nations League structure.

She added: "With and without the ball, we dominated (in the first leg) and that is what I asked for.

"It's easy in games like that to go away from what you are trying to do and panic a little bit, but we didn't do that and we continued to try and play.

"We're really pleased but we want to build on that...the players are up for it and they are keen.

"We've been talking all window that it is about us and making sure we are continuing to develop on our journey.

"They want to be better, they want to keep growing and they want to keep learning."

Northern Ireland captain Marissa Callaghan has called for “tempo” in front of the home fans this evening at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park.

"We will really be on it and we will look at our strengths," Callaghan told BBC Sport NI. "We will go with a lot of tempo. I think we were a bit slow at times in the build-up (over the first leg) and I think you will see a really good Northern Ireland team.

"I think the tempo, speed of play and speed of passes...I think the tempo will be good and it will be a really good game.

"It's a massive game for us, both individually and collectively. I spoke before about it being a cup final and it is half-time now.