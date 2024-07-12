Northern Ireland manager Tanya Oxtoby at the team hotel in Malta ahead of Friday night’s UEFA Women's Euro Qualifier at the Centenary Stadium, Malta. PIC: William Cherry/Presseye

Northern Ireland Women’s manager Tanya Oxtoby feels her side are continuing to trend in the right direction and says the next piece of the puzzle is becoming more ruthless in front of goal.

Oxtoby’s side could book their spot in the next phase of Euro 2025 qualifying by picking up at least a point against Malta at the Centenary Stadium in Ta’ Qali this evening and are looking to build on a positive showing last time out during a 2-1 defeat to League B Group Three table-toppers Portugal.

Northern Ireland started their campaign with a 0-0 draw with the Maltese in April before beating Bosnia & Herzegovina and could progress into the play-off stage of qualifying, which sees seven seeded sides face seven unseeded teams, of which Oxtoby’s outfit would be one, for the major tournament being held in Switzerland next year.

"We're focusing on ourselves and continuing to move in the right direction,” said Oxtoby. “We had a great window last time around and we want to carry that momentum forward.

"We know what we have to do to get the result and we want to give ourselves every opportunity by playing to our potential, so the only pressure we have is what we put on ourselves.

"I feel we've improved drastically in terms of getting into the positions we want to exploit. It's now about being a bit more clinical and that has been the focus this week - the little bits that are going to help us with that is what we've been working on.

"It's progress and we're continuing to develop. It's a positive that we're creating chances and now it's about finishing them off."

The temperature in Ta’ Qali will likely be around 30 degrees come kick-off with scorching highs of 34 expected throughout the day.

Oxtoby has stressed the importance of a quick start and says her side are prepared for whatever the hosts, who have lost three consecutive matches since drawing with Northern Ireland earlier this year, have to throw at them.