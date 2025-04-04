Tanya Oxtoby looking to generate 'real momentum' as Northern Ireland set for UEFA Nations League showdown with Romania

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Northern Ireland manager Tanya Oxtoby admits their main aim entering a UEFA Nations League double-header showdown with Romania is maximum points as they look to take a step towards promotion – but has warned her players against taking anything for granted.

​As the lowest-ranked team in their group and having lost 4-0 to Bosnia & Herzegovina – a team Oxtoby’s side defeated 3-2 last time out – many will expect Northern Ireland to be targeting this block of fixtures against Romania to set the platform for progression.

Romania have lost their last five matches ahead of this evening’s clash in Bucharest while the pair will meet again at Windsor Park on Tuesday.

"We want to try and win every single game,” said Oxtoby. “We said at the start that this is going to be such a tough group.

Northern Ireland manager Tanya Oxtoby. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

"People look at the group on paper and think there are easy games, there's not.

"You look at Romania's two performances in the last window, they were sensational.

"The score in the first game didn't reflect their performance and they are going to be a really tough challenge for us.

"The aim for us is six points, we're not going to shy away from that, and we want to win every game.

"This group has shown grit and determination to pull results out of the bag so we want to keep building on that and get real momentum in this window."

Irish League duo Aimee Kerr and Abi Sweetlove will be hoping to earn their maiden senior international caps during this window having been drafted into Oxtoby’s squad.

With such a youthful panel – the likes of Danielle Maxwell, Joely Andrews, Kascie Weir and Keri Halliday are all aged 22 or under – it places more emphasis on the experienced members, including captain Simone Magill.

Birmingham striker Magill scored a late brace in last month’s dramatic 3-2 win over Bosnia & Herzegovina and Oxtoby feels her group have plenty of players that can lead from the front.

"The group is amazing and we have some fantastic leaders in there,” added Oxtoby. “Our leadership group is brilliant.

"Simone takes the younger players under her wing, as does Raff (Laura Rafferty), Jackie (Burns), Dougie (Rachel Dugdale), Nadene (Caldwell) - they've all got their own strengths and connect with players in different ways.

"What has really pleased me is the ownership that group is taking that when players come into our environment they understand tactically and have a good base.

"Part of that is on us as coaching staff but the level of detail our senior players are now going into with our younger players that come in, it makes our job really easy and it helps put the younger players at ease.

"They feel they can go to the likes of Simone and have conversations about things they might not understand or want more detail on.

"We have a great group that are helping the younger ones and that's really pleasing to see."