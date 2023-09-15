Watch more videos on Shots!

Former Chelsea Women’s assistant manager Oxtoby was appointed to the role – which had been vacant since Kenny Shiels’ departure in January – last month and has made three changes from the panel that contested summer friendlies with Scotland and Czech Republic.

Southampton’s Laura Rafferty, Birmingham City Women’s defender Ellie Mason and Cliftonville Ladies’ Kirsty McGuinness, who returns from an injury, have all been included with Cliftonville trio Kelsie Burrows, Fi Morgan and Danielle Maxwell missing out.

Northern Ireland will make the trip to Dublin’s Aviva Stadium on Saturday, 23 September before hosting Albania at Seaview, the home of Crusaders, three days later.

New Northern Ireland Women's manager Tanya Oxtoby. PIC: Irish FA

“I am really excited with the squad we have selected,” said Australian-born Oxtoby. “It’s a great mix of exciting, young players and experienced internationals.

“I am looking forward to meeting up with the group.

"I have spent the last fortnight – since officially coming into the role – getting to know the players.

“I know they are excited, too, to get out on the grass and start working together to begin our journey towards success.”

Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Rachael Norney (Cliftonville Ladies), Shannon Turner (Wolverhampton Wanderers Women), Lilie Woods (Mid Ulster Ladies).

Defenders: Rebecca Holloway (Racing Louisville, USA), Abbie Magee (Cliftonville Ladies), Ellie Mason (Birmingham City Women), Sarah McFadden (Durham Women), Rebecca McKenna (Charlton Athletic Women), Laura Rafferty (Southampton Women), Demi Vance (Glentoran Women).

Midfielders: Joely Andrews (Glentoran Women), Megan Bell (Rangers Women), Nadene Caldwell (Glentoran Women), Marissa Callaghan (Cliftonville Ladies), Rachel Furness (Bristol City Women), Caragh Hamilton (Lewes), Chloe McCarron (Glentoran Women).