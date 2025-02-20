Tanya Oxtoby praises role of Premiership clubs in developing international talent as Northern Ireland prepare to begin UEFA Women's Nations League campaign

Northern Ireland manager Tanya Oxtoby has hailed the role played by Premiership clubs in developing talent for her international squad after many secured moves ahead of their UEFA Women’s Nations League campaign kicking off against Poland on Friday evening.

Both Danielle Maxwell and Louise McDaniel have been included for the trip to Gdansk after swapping Cliftonville for Burnley earlier this month following their treble success last season while former Glentoran striker Kerry Beattie, who arrived at Aberdeen on loan from Hearts, had to withdraw earlier this week due to injury.

Former Cliftonville midfielder Toni-Leigh Finnegan misses out on the Nations League double-header which also includes a home clash with Bosnia & Herzegovina in Larne next week, but has likely boosted her future chances of an international recall after joining Aberdeen.

In total, six players who currently ply their trade in the NIFL Women’s Premiership have earned a call-up, including Glentoran striker Kascie Weir who is included in the senior panel for the first time.

Northern Ireland manager Tanya Oxtoby. (Photo by Liam McBurney/PA Wire)

"We've said it a lot that we want our players to be in high-performing environments that suit them and are going to push them and make them reach their potential,” said Oxtoby. “Every player is going to be different in the timing of that and what it looks like.

"I'm really pleased for them all (who got moves). It's important they are getting game time and challenging themselves.

"From that point of view it's really exciting.

"You look at some of the talent that is transitioning from the Northern Ireland-based competition to either England or Scotland...what a great job Northern Ireland are doing at producing young players and that will continue on."

Northern Ireland face the biggest test of their Nations League campaign with a clash on the road against Poland, who have qualified for Euro 2025 in Switzerland later this year and are sitting 16 places higher in the FIFA World Rankings.

The Nations League will also have an impact on qualification for the 2027 World Cup with the four winners of League B groups in stage one promoted to League A for stage two, which is the European Qualifiers phase for the major tournament in Brazil.

"We say this a lot - we're excited for the campaign but it's one game at a time for us,” added Oxtoby. “We know Poland away first up is going to be a great test for us.

"They are in great form in terms of going to a Euros now and where they are at, so for us the focus is on that first.

"We have a wider picture from a qualifying perspective and all that goes with that. We focus on Poland and then we'll shift to Bosnia for the next game.

"It's going to be different challenges and we're prepared for both of them. I think it goes back to consistency and development for us.

"There are going to be elements of the Poland game that are different to the Bosnia game and the focus will be a bit different in the areas we want to make sure we're executing.

"We've played Bosnia twice and had success twice so it gives the group confidence, but those games don't matter if you don't go out and perform.