Tanya Oxtoby relishing test against 'one of the best teams in the world' after naming Northern Ireland squad for Women’s Euro 2025 play-off final
Having finished second behind Portugal in their League B qualifying group, Oxtoby’s side defeated Croatia in a semi-final showdown thanks to Lauren Wade’s stunning extra-time strike at Windsor Park last month.
That has set up a shoot-out with Norway, who defeated Albania by a whopping 14-0 aggregate margin in their semi-final and have the likes of Barcelona ace Caroline Graham Hansen, Arsenal’s Frida Maanum and Lyon striker Ada Hegerberg – the Women’s Champions League all-time top-scorer – in a star-studded squad.
Northern Ireland sit 29 places lower in FIFA’s world rankings than their opponents and Oxtoby has made just one change to her squad from the Croatia clash with Hearts Women striker Kerry Beattie returning to the fold in place of Rachel McLaren.
Glentoran Women midfielder Nadene Caldwell, Nottingham Forest Women star Caragh Hamilton and Montrose Women goalkeeper Lauren Perry are all still unavailable through injury, but Oxtoby is hoping to build on another positive showing in a high-stakes encounter.
“We are really comfortable and happy with where we are at and we feel this group will give a great account of themselves against a really good Norway side,” she said. “For me it’s about making sure that we play the game and not the occasion.
"It’s a double header and anything can happen. We need to remain focused on ourselves and continue to improve in a really high pressure situation.”
Northern Ireland successfully qualified for Euro 2022 and were drawn in the same group as Norway, losing out 4-1 at St Mary’s Stadium in Southampton.
The Norwegians were in a League A group alongside Italy, Finland and the Netherlands for Euro 2025 qualification and lost just one of their six matches, but Oxtoby is relishing the test, adding: “This is our moment now to go and enjoy it and test ourselves against one of the best teams in the world.”
Larne’s Inver Park is the venue for the first leg of the play-off final on Friday, October 29 before the reverse fixture is staged at the Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo on December 3.
Northern Ireland squad
Goalkeepers – Jackie Burns (Bristol City Women), Maddy Harvey-Clifford (Crusaders Strikers), Rachael Norney (Liverpool Feds).
Defenders - Rebecca Holloway, Rebecca McKenna and Ellie Mason (all Birmingham City Women), Laura Rafferty (Rangers Women), Rachel Dugdale (Blackburn Rovers Women), Kelsie Burrows (Cliftonville Ladies), Natalie Johnson (Nottingham Forest Women).
Midfielders - Joely Andrews (Hearts Women), Chloe McCarron (Glentoran Women), Louise McDaniel (Cliftonville Ladies), Brenna McPartlan (Burnley Women), Megan Bell (Rangers Women), Connie Scofield (London City Lionesses).
Forwards: Kerry Beattie and Lauren Wade (both Hearts Women), Emily Wilson (Glentoran Women), Simone Magill (Birmingham City Women), Keri Halliday (Linfield Women), Casey Howe (Nottingham Forest Women), Danielle Maxwell (Cliftonville Ladies).
