"We played the way we have been trying to develop against a really good Norway side, so I'm really proud."

Tanya Oxtoby remains “really proud” of her Northern Ireland side despite missing out on a spot at Euro 2025 following their 7-0 play-off aggregate defeat to a classy Norway outfit.

After losing 4-0 at Inver Park in Friday’s first-leg, Northern Ireland faced an uphill task in Oslo and were defeated 3-0 at the Ullevaal Stadion as Barcelona ace Caroline Graham Hansen, Arsenal’s Frida Maanum and Atletico Madrid star Synne Jensen ensured Norway’s safe passage to the major tournament in Switzerland next year.

Northern Ireland successfully qualified for Euro 2022, ultimately finishing bottom of a group which contained the Norwegians, eventual champions England and Austria, but won’t get the chance to play on the biggest stage again in 2025.

However, the qualification campaign contained many positives, producing an impressive performance against Portugal at Mourneview Park in June while they also defeated Bosnia & Herzegovina (twice) and Malta to finish second in League B Group Three.

Northern Ireland manager Tanya Oxtoby. pictured after her side were defeated 3-0 by Norway in Oslo. (Photo by Jonathan Porter/PressEye.com)

Northern Ireland then beat Croatia after extra-time in their first play-off round before running into a Norwegian side that sit 29 places higher in the FIFA World Rankings and contain stars like Graham Hansen, who came second in the 2024 Ballon d'Or Féminin, and Lyon striker Ada Hegerberg – the Women’s Champions League all-time top scorer.

"We knew they would have controlled possession, and we tried to limit them in the spaces they had but our box defending was exceptional and that was something we worked on," Oxtoby told BBC Sport NI. "I'm really pleased with our organisation and our willingness and want not to concede.

"You have a team of top players in Norway, and I thought we matched them for periods. We asked them (our players) to stretch themselves and I thought they were excellent tonight in and out of possession.

"We played the way we have been trying to develop against a really good Norway side, so I'm really proud."

Defender Rebecca McKenna added: "We knew it was going to be difficult coming here after the home result, but I can't be prouder of the group.