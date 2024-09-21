Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Taylor Steven may have announced his arrival on the Irish League scene in style over the past week – but a social media search will reveal a touch of the familiar about his quickfire contribution.

The deadline-day arrival at Cliftonville from St Johnstone took fewer than six minutes last Saturday to find the net against Loughgall – his first of a debut double for the Reds in the 5-1 victory.

Cutting in from the right before firing home a left-foot shot from the edge of the penalty area signalled a dream start to life on loan from Scotland.

The movement and method both stood similar to a goal scored in February on loan at Alloa Athletic available online.

Cliftonville's Taylor Steven (right) tackling Charlie Allen during the midweek draw with Linfield at Solitude. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

However, although delighted with his early contribution, Steven – who this week celebrated his 20th birthday - is keen to keep on building rather than simply repeat past success.

"The manager (Cliftonville boss Jim Magilton) phoned me a couple of times and it's good to be here and get my fitness up, play as many games as I can, score as many goals and, hopefully, win something as well,” said Steven, who was used midweek off the substitutes’ bench against Linfield and now aiming for more pitch time today at Ballymena United. "It's a good league, it's tough, it's tight as well so really good to come here and try to prove myself.

"I'm training three times a week, it's hard and good quality.

"I've moved in with a few of the boys so it's good so far, I've settled in really well and the boys have been good to me.

"I didn't know anything about it (the league) but watched a few Cliftonville matches (online).

"The manager told me how Cliftonville is a big club, plus what he wants from the team.

"I'm learning a lot...he (ex-Northern Ireland international Magilton) was a really good player so, hopefully, I can learn some more as well.

“Joe (Gormley) is a really good finisher I take some guidance off, watch how he plays, he knows the league inside and out.

"All I can do is work as hard as I can and do the best I can.”

Cliftonville have confirmed the arrival of goalkeeper Lewis Ridd.