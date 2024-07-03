Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Teenage goalkeeper Dylan Graham admits he’s excited to make an Irish League return after becoming Larne’s third summer signing following his exit from Everton.

The 19-year-old made his Premiership debut for Ballymena United aged 16 before earning a move to the Premier League outfit, signing a maiden professional contract on Merseyside in 2022.

Having played for the Toffees U18 and U21 teams, Belfast-born Graham is now returning home with the Inver Reds and joins Conor McKendry and Baris Altintop as new arrivals at the County Antrim club, who are preparing to get their Champions League campaign underway against RFS in Latvia next week.

“It’s been amazing so far,” Graham told the club’s website. “The boys have been brilliant since I came in and the standard of the football and the facilities at the club has been class.

Dylan Graham has become Larne's third summer signing. PIC: Larne FC

“Having been across the water with Everton, staying in full-time football was what I wanted and that’s why I wanted to come here, it’s a very professional environment at the club which is what I am used to now.

“I’m excited to get started and to get another taste of the Sports Direct Premiership and my first taste of Champions League football.”

Graham has also represented Northern Ireland at both U17 and U19 level, and manager Tiernan Lynch feels working in a professional environment at Everton will stand him in good stead after sealing a switch to Larne.

“Dylan comes to us as someone who is young for a goalkeeper, but he is coming off the back of a great education at Everton,” he said. “He has been well schooled in the game both and off the pitch, which comes with being at a top English Premier League club and we want him to bring those habits and that mentality to his work with us.