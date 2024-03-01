Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Chapman, who has spent the past two years on an elite player full-time scholarship after joining from Carrick Rangers, made his first team debut in the County Antrim Shield against Larne earlier this season.

He’s one of many talented youngsters Healy has handed senior opportunities to in recent times with the likes of Braiden Graham, Aodhan Doherty and Ceadach O’Neill also getting minutes and Chapman will now turn professional with the Blues in the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A boyhood Linfield supporter, the teenage forward has been starring for their Swifts side who are currently top of the U20 Premiership and Chapman admits his ambition is to become an Irish League regular in the coming years.

Charlie Chapman after signing his first professional contract at Linfield. PIC: Linfield FC

"I’m absolutely over the moon,” Chapman told the club’s media channel. “It’s something I didn’t expect to happen so soon, but I’ve worked hard and applied myself in training every day.

"It (being in the full-time scholarship) has definitely helped because you’ve got top class coaching with Chris Kingsberry, Michael Gault, Glenn Ferguson – all Irish League legends.

"It’s not only good coaching but good mentors as well and they’ve played a big part in my development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If you’re at Linfield you have to be a winner because it’s one of the most successful clubs in the world and with the Swifts it’s the same mentality...it’s the same from the Swifts right down.

"I’m hoping to get myself into the squad and hopefully go beyond that to play many games for Linfield in the Irish League.”

First team regulars Chris Johns and Ben Hall have also both signed two-year contract extensions, joining Jamie Mulgrew and Chris Shields who committed their immediate future to the Belfast club earlier this year.

Alongside the experienced stars, Healy has been handing opportunities to highly-rated academy prospects and the ex-Northern Ireland international is impressed with the development Chapman has made to earn his professional deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’re very happy to offer Charlie his first professional contract at the club he’s supported his whole life,” he told the club’s website. “I’m delighted with his development and has shown a lot of potential in his time playing for the Swifts.

"Charlie has already made his first team debut in the County Antrim Shield against Larne and we’re looking forward to welcoming him back into the first team set up.