As a young striker, Rhys Annett could hardly ask for a better role model or source of wisdom to learn from than his Linfield boss – and Northern Ireland’s record goalscorer – David Healy.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 19-year-old scored the Blues’ opening goal as they returned to the Premiership’s summit after their 2-0 weekend victory over 10-man Glenavon at Mourneview Park, following up his brace in the previous outing against Dungannon Swifts in perfect fashion.

Having moved from Championship outfit Dundela in January, Annett has almost been at Windsor Park for one full year now and has undoubtedly made the most of opportunities handed to him in recent weeks through injuries to the likes of Chris McKee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those three goals in his last two matches marked Annett’s first trio for Linfield’s senior side – he has scored six in five U20 Premiership Development League appearances – and he’ll be looking to follow in his manager’s footsteps by becoming a lethal marksman.

Linfield's Rhys Annett celebrates scoring in Saturday's Premiership victory against Glenavon. PIC: David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

Healy netted 36 international goals for Northern Ireland while also proving a success across the water at the likes of Preston North End and Leeds United.

The 44-year-old is an ideal teacher for young stars like Annett, Braiden Graham and Aodhan Doherty to be learning from as they aim to take the next step in their own careers.

"He talks me through everything and you want to have someone like him telling you what to do,” said Annett. “Even after the game he was saying that's the sort of goal he loves and I really appreciate that and everything he does for me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The goal probably summed me up with my back to goal, I had a touch and then dragged it into the bottom corner - they all count!

"Last week it was my chance to start and I proved my point I think, then I got in again this week and scored again. If I keep on doing that then I can't complain.

"People know me for scoring goals – I'm not the sort of big striker that holds the ball up, but I get on it and try to play. Getting goals is my game and I want to keep scoring."

Annett earned his transfer to Linfield by scoring 12 times in 43 league appearances at Wilgar Park, making the switch alongside teammate Ryan McKay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has allowed the young star to go full-time – something which he admits was always an ambition.

"It's your dream to be a footballer when you're young,” he added. “Leaving Dundela was hard but I came into full-time football and the lads have taken care of me, looked after me and I haven't looked back since.

"I wanted to go full-time because it's everyone's dream to play and train full-time. It was hard to leave Dundela, my good friends and the club who had me since I was a young boy."

Healy’s men will be looking to maintain top spot heading into Christmas when they host Coleraine on Friday evening.