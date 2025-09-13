Teenager nets first Premiership goal as Crusaders get back to winning ways at Dungannon Swifts

Johnny Morton
By Johnny Morton

Sports Journalist

Published 13th Sep 2025, 16:52 BST
Teenager Josh Williamson scored his first Premiership goal as Crusaders ended their three-game losing league run with a 3-0 triumph over Dungannon Swifts at Stangmore Park.

Williamson, who is still only 17, struck after seven minutes before Adam Brooks doubled their advantage with a fine header.

Substitute Fraser Bryden secured the result with his fifth league goal of the campaign following a summer move to the Irish League.

Here’s the story of the match:

Adam Brook scored Crusaders' second goal in their win over Dungannon Swifts. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)placeholder image
Adam Brook scored Crusaders' second goal in their win over Dungannon Swifts. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

TEAM NEWS

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dungannon Swifts: Dunne, Scott, Kelly, Dillon, Alves, Glenny, McGinty, Maguire, Wallace, Bigirimana, Uzokwe

Subs: Henderson, Marron, Galvin, Smith, McAleese, Mitchell, McAllister.

Crusaders: Tuffey, Forsythe, Weir, Brooks, Dunlop, Easton, Forsythe, O’Rourke, Williamson, Clarke, Barr.

Subs: Nimaga, Hamilton, Thorndike, Bryden, Od McCart, Oi McCart, Anderson.

Referee: Shane Andrews

FIRST HALF

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

7: GOAL (CRUSADERS): First meaningful piece of action results in a goal! Elliot Dunlop whips a cross into the box which Ross Clarke heads back into the path of Josh Williamson, who keeps his composure to slam home from close range. 1-0.

11: Great chance for Dungannon as Thomas Maguire sends in a delivery for Junior, who can’t quite get contact.

13: Dunlop looking dangerous as he cuts inside before sliding a pass into Clarke’s path. The Crue winger unleashes a tame shot at Declan Dunne which is easily saved.

15: Crusaders should be two ahead! Visitors rob Dungannon of possession with Williamson putting Dunlop one-on-one with Dunne, but it’s the goalkeeper who pulls off a fine stop.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

25: Change for Crusaders as Jordan Forsythe can’t continue and is replaced by Lloyd Anderson.

26: GOAL (CRUSADERS): Barely seconds after coming on, Anderson provides a superb cross which Adam Brooks heads beautifully into the bottom corner while falling backwards. 2-0.

36: Crusaders almost go further ahead as Brooks nips in to intercept Steven Scott’s attempted header back to Dunne, but his first-time shot goes narrowly past the post.

HALF TIME: Dungannon Swifts 0 – 2 Crusaders.

SECOND HALF

49: Tiernan Kelly is booked after appearing to kick out at Williamson while getting off the ground following a foul. Crues looking for more. Seconds later Kelly plays a stunning through ball which Kealan Dillon can’t get a connection on.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

51: Game has sparked back into life as Dunlop drifts past Scott before delivering a cross into Brooks’ path which Danny Wallace intercepts in the nick of time, turning the ball behind for a corner.

53: Cahal McGinty booked for attempting to bring down Clarke while he strode through on goal before shooting over.

59: Change for Crusaders with Fraser Bryden replacing Clarke.

61: Jarlath O’Rourke booked after taking down Scott.

63: GOAL (CRUSADERS): Awful goal for Dungannon to concede. Robbie Weir doesn't give up on a loose ball, finds Anderson who gets his second assist of the afternoon with a chipped ball which Bryden powers home at the back post. 3-0.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

64: Rodney McAree had already lined up a triple change with Andrew Mitchell, Tomas Galvin and Bobby-Jack McAleese replacing Tiernan Kelly, Leo Alves and Thomas Maguire.

67: Goalscorer Williamson is replaced by Finley Thorndike and moments later Sean McAllister replaces Dillon for the hosts.

81: McAleese with nice feet in the box allows himself to open up and take a shot which Jonny Tuffey palms away – Crues looking to hold on to a clean sheet.

FULL TIME: Dungannon Swifts 0 – 3 Crusaders.

Related topics:Teenager
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice