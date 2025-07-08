Ten-man Cliftonville held and lost the lead twice in Gibraltar across the UEFA Conference League first qualifying round first-leg 2-2 draw with St Joseph’s.

Having qualified for European competition via the Irish League play-off path, Jim Magilton’s Reds kicked off Northern Ireland’s summer representation in the Conference League by grabbing first-half control off Ryan Curran.

A penalty kick decision left Cliftonville reduced to 10 men with the loss of Jack Keaney to a red card and St Joseph’s back on level terms off Alvaro Rey’s spot-kick success.

However, the Reds regrouped and regained the lead on 78 minutes following a Jonny Addis penalty kick finish.

But, on 83 minutes, Rey’s second goal of the tie handed the hosts a second equaliser.

Cliftonville captain Rory Hale fired over the target early on before goalkeeper Lewis Ridd proved alert to deny Rey.

Adrian Armental and Pablo Rodriguez looked lively for the home side without forcing Ridd into further significant action.

A Conor Pepper cross towards the far post and Curran sight of goal off Hale’s good work served to suggest a growing Reds attacking presence.

That threat translated into a reward on 39 minutes thanks to Curran’s header off Hale’s cross.

Keaney closed the first half with a brave block to frustrate Facundo Alvarez.

But Keaney’s second half was cut short following a red card call for a foul on Rodriguez which left the visitors protesting before Rey celebrated, sending Ridd the wrong way from the spot on 55 minutes.

Manuel Sanchez hit the crossbar as St Joseph’s attempted to make the most of the player advantage.

Juanma was then denied by the upright off a long-range drive.

Cliftonville got back in front after Eric McWoods’ attempt was adjudged to have hit the arm of Ethan Jolley – and Addis made no mistake from the penalty spot for a second Reds goal off the away side’s second significant effort on target.

Rey had the closing say on the scoresheet with his second goal by reacting decisively after Leon Volz’ cross was deflected.

Cliftonville will welcome St Joseph’s to Belfast next Thursday for the return leg at Solitude.

ST JOSEPH’S: Banda, Jolley, Paul, Cardozo, Baeba, Sanchez, Juanma, Alvarez, Armental, Rodriguez, Rey.

Subs: Zappacosta, Olivero, Forjan, Volz, Martinez, Santos, Gibson, Jesslen, Amadou.

CLIFTONVILLE: Ridd, Pepper, Addis, Wilson, Kearney, Hale, Curran, Conlan, Gormley, Casey, Keaney.