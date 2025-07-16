On the night David Healy celebrated a milestone 500th game as Linfield boss, the 10-man Blues suffered Champions League blues on an aggregate 2-1 exit to Shelbourne after a battling home display.

Linfield officials reported over 7,000 tickets sold for the tie, marking the 1-1 draw the biggest European home attendance since a Cup Winners’ Cup clash with Shakhtar Donetsk in 1995.

And home hopes of an early goal to cancel out the first-leg deficit were almost rewarded.

Ethan McGee forced back a Kirk Millar free-kick delivery from deep towards the far post, with the offside flag ultimately negating the threat but the hosts offered encouragement.

Linfield's Ben Hall is shown a red card by referee Andrew Madley during the Champions League exit to Shelbourne at Windsor Park. (Photo by Niall Carson/PA Wire)

On 12 minutes, a golden opportunity arrived for Matthew Fitzpatrick when a miscue by Shels goalkeeper Conor Kearns left the Linfield striker with time and space and the visitors’ number one exposed – but his first-time effort dropped wide of the inviting target.

Shelbourne’s response featured a Tyreke Wilson header on the run which failed to trouble Chris Johns before Allistair Coote cut in from the left and cleared the crossbar.

A twisting Harry Wood then saw his effort blocked on the line by Chris Shields but the attack stayed alive and Coote picked up the ball before taking a touch and steering the ball beyond Johns.

Callum Morrison raced into space towards the end of the first half but 33-year-old substitute Sean Gannon cut up the ground to cut out the threat.

However, good work between Millar and McGee ended with late drama before the break as the latter’s ball resulted in a penalty kick off handball – with Shields drawing on his extensive European experience to remain composed and controlled from the spot for 1-1 on the night.

And the talking points continued before the interval in added time when Shelbourne put the ball in the net thanks to Kerr McInroy off a delightful corner-kick move.

However, upon a VAR review, Premier League referee Andrew Madley went to the monitor and chalked off the goal, as understood for infringement.

The initial seconds of the second half produced another big moment when Shels substitute goalkeeper Lorcan Healy played the ball to the feet of Morrison – but his snapshot bounced off a trailing leg of the away shot-stopper.

Shields stepped in to head over his own crossbar and prevent Shelbourne from making more off a counter-attack and Evan Caffrey’s cross.

The corner-kick by Wood forced Linfield into another show of resolve and Shelbourne carved out another opening soon after as Caffrey’s clever pass found Coote in space but his shot proved too high and wide.

Linfield suffered a major setback past the hour mark when Mipo Odubeko’s closing down was rewarded by intercepting Matthew Orr’s attempted ball and the Shels’ first-leg match-winner was brought down by Ben Hall, the latter adjudged the last man.

With Linfield reduced to 10 men as a result of Hall’s challenge, Shelbourne came close to a second Windsor Park goal as slick passing around the box led to a sight of goal for Caffrey but his delicate effort dropped the wrong side of the upright.

Kieran Offord climbed off the sidelines for the Blues and worked space for a sight of goal on 84 minutes but his curling attempt lacked the pace to significantly test Healy.

Wood and Caffrey combined on 88 minutes and the former drilled over a cross cut out at the near post by a stretching Euan East.

The closing stages offered another Shels opening as Odubeko raced into the box but, off a tight angle, Johns blocked the shot.

With Linfield in search of a late lifeline, Shelbourne’s numerical advantage always suggested further opportunities for the Dubliners – with Caffrey picking up possession but failing to find the target from inside the area.

Linfield’s European adventure will now continue with UEFA Conference League football.

LINFIELD: Johns, McGee, Hall, East, Orr, Shields, Mulgrew, Archer, Millar, Morrison, Fitzpatrick.

Subs: Walsh, Roscoe, Whiteside, Offord, Allen, McKee, Brown, McCullough, Annett, McKay.

SHELBOURNE: Kearns, Wilson, Ledwidge, Barrett, Caffrey, McInroy, Lunney, Coyle, Wood, Odubeko, Coote.