After netting another four in Balnamore’s 7-4 league victory on Saturday, former Carrick Rangers striker Thomas Elder brought his tally to 17 in just seven matches this season and continued a quite remarkable goalscoring run.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A second quartet in as many games – Elder, who also spent time in the Irish League with Glebe Rangers, Portstewart, Tobermore United and PSNI, bagged four in a 10-0 Junior Shield triumph earlier this month – means the 36-year-old has scored in 14 consecutive outings.

Sensationally, Elder has found the net in 23 of his last 24 matches across competitions – a streak extending back to November 2023 which includes 47 goals in that time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Elder has played at the highest level in Northern Ireland, making eight Premiership appearances under Aaron Callaghan as Carrick escaped top-flight relegation by beating Institute in a play-off, the thrill of scoring goals remains the same.

Thomas Elder in Championship action for Glebe Rangers against Institute in November 2011. (Photo by Lorcan Doherty/Presseye)

"I said to a fella one time that the feeling of scoring a goal lasts for three or four seconds,” he said. “When that ball crosses the line you get that feeling and then it disappears like it never happened.

"That adrenaline is like an addiction and you want it week in, week out. It's a great feeling to score goals and win matches, regardless of the level.

"I've been scoring goals my whole life and I'm playing in a good team with good players at Balnamore who are providing the service and chances for me to score. You can only score where you are and at my age this is the level where I deserve to be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm well past my best but I set myself targets at the start of every year and still expect to be delivering on a Saturday and helping the team.

"Scoring consistent goals is most important - it's alright scoring four or five in one game but it's the bigger and harder games you want to chip in too. If I stay fit I'll score goals."

You wouldn’t expect two former Irish League stars to be battling it out for the Coleraine & District League Morning Championship Golden Boot, but that’s the case this term with Elder (12) and James McLaughlin (13) sitting top of the pile.

McLaughlin scored the winner for Coleraine when they defeated Crusaders in the 2019/20 League Cup final and made over 200 appearances for the Bannsiders alongside representing the likes of Carrick, Ards and Moyola Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since joining Dervock, the 34-year-old has scored 13 times in four matches, including seven in a 14-1 win over Glebe Rangers Reserves.

"James has played a lot of games in the Irish League, scored a lot of important goals for Coleraine and he's the best player in the league,” added Elder. “It makes everything more competitive and he's the boy you want to be chasing down for top goalscorer.

"If you're scoring and keeping up with him then you're doing alright."

At this stage of his career, Elder takes it season by season with hamstring and knee injuries hampering involvement in recent campaigns, but that undiminished love for goalscoring keeps him going.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'd planned on hanging up the boots because of my knees but Paddy (McIlhatton, friend and manager) asked me to give him one more year,” he said. “The plan is to keep going as long as my body lets me.

"I take it year by year...last season I had it in my head that I might stop because of hamstring injuries and now this season I have tendonitis in my knees.