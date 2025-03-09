Cliftonville captain Rory Hale says their BetMcLean Cup success was for Michael Newberry after the Reds edged out Glentoran at Windsor Park.

The Reds lifted the competition for the seventh time in the club’s history as Joe Gormley struck the decisive goal in extra-time.

English-born Newberry, who played football for Linfield and Cliftonville, died suddenly at the end of 2024.

Cliftonville have emblazoned Newberry’s squad number of 5 on their jerseys since losing their former team-mate.

Speaking to Sky Sports after lifting the trophy, Hale said the win was in Michael’s memory: "Not many teams can experience what we've experienced.

"We actually beat Larne in the semi-final and the next day, half of the team were flying over for his funeral.

"It shows the dedication, it shows the commitment and everything about this team.

"When the going gets tough, we get stronger and that one tonight was for Michael Newberry.”

It marks the second trophy that Hale has won in successive seasons at the Reds – but he doesn’t want to stop there.

"It feels brilliant and that's what we're in the game for - winning trophies every single season,” he added.

"We will enjoy today, we will enjoy tonight but we have another massive semi-final at the end of the month and we will look to win two trophies this year.

Reds boss Jim Magilton says the players will enjoy their celebrations but knows there’s still plenty more to play for as they meet Ards in the semi-final of the Irish Cup.

"We have a really tough month with seven games.

"We talked about momentum this month and that's now three wins and a Cup final under our belts.

"We have a massive game on Wednesday against Dungannon, so we have got great focus at the minute.

"We've got massive games but we will enjoy tonight.

"You have to enjoy these days as they are wonderful and the players were magnificent again.

"We will regroup, keep going and we will get to the end of March.

"We have a massive game in a semi-final against a very-worthy Ards team, so we have to be well-prepared for that.

"We've got great focus at the minute and we are bang at it.”

Gormley’s goal was his seventh in five BetMcLean Cup finals – but Magilton was equally full of praise for 17-year-old Ryan Corrigan who provided the assist.

He explained: "They go to the wire and it's nerve wracking.

"Even right at the death when our 'keeper has had a bit of a flap.

"But all credit to Glentoran, they were superb, especially in the second half.

"It was a fantastic goal by Joe Gormley, a wonderful goal and Ryan Corrigan's assist was magnificent.

"It really did have to be him.