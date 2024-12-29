Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After scoring his 12th Championship goal of the season to help H&W Welders secure East Belfast derby bragging rights with a 2-1 victory over Dundela, Paul Kee praised young striker Tiarnan O’Connor and declared “that’s what he does”.

For the second consecutive season, 22-year-old O’Connor has impressed at Blanchflower Park, following his 13 league goals last term up by netting 12 in 21 league appearances this time around – only Michael McLellan (20) and Matthew Ferguson (15) have more.

His latest contribution helped Welders keep their promotion bid on track, now sitting just three points behind second-placed Limavady United with a game in hand and 12 adrift of leaders Bangor, who are considered heavy favourites to secure a spot in the Premiership.

O’Connor is a player that Kee has known for many years, working with the young attacker during their time at Maiden City and moved to bring him to the Welders last year after returning home from Chesterfield.

H&W Welders manager Paul Kee. (Photo by Sarah Harkness/Pacemaker Press)

He’s one of many young stars that have attracted attention with 22-year-old Josh Kee also enjoying a breakthrough campaign having netted eight times across competitions while former Crusaders defender Lewis Patterson, still only 21, has been a rock at the back.

Those players have a profile which will undoubtedly generate interest from clubs higher up the Irish League pyramid – a few were even in attendance for Saturday’s fixture at Wilgar Park – and Kee wants to keep hold of his key men.

"That's what he does,” Kee told the club’s media channel on O’Connor. “We talked to him about how it was going to be a difficult game and that he'd have a few scraps because this is a derby match on a tight pitch.

"He brings that quality and his finish was exquisite...it's just what we needed at that time because we let them back in again with a couple of mistakes which shouldn't have happened.

"The Championship is uncompromising and the players have learnt, I hope we're coming out the other side.

"We're now entering silly season because there will be clubs interested in our young players and there were clubs here today. They've been grounded and developed well in the Championship.

"It'll be interesting to see if we can keep what we need and add a few players that will give us the bit extra which can kick us on."

Another young star that made a big impact this weekend was 21-year-old Jordan McMullan, who scored Welders’ opening goal in what was just his second Championship start since October.

"He's a young man that takes himself seriously,” added Kee. “He's a good defender and trains really well and is probably unfortunate not to have played more games, so we had no hesitation in putting him in.