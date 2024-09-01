Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Glentoran star Johnny Russell believes the fact Northern Ireland U21 manager Tommy Wright has included six Irish League players in his squad for UEFA Euro 2025 qualifiers against England and Ukraine proves the Premiership is continually improving.

Russell, along with Linfield duo Ethan McGee and Charlie Allen, Cliftonville pair Sean Stewart and Shea Kearney and Larne striker Matty Lusty, will fly the flag for the Irish League this week in Ballymena.

England’s squad is packed full of Premier League quality – Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton makes the trip having been selected in the senior side for this summer’s European Championships, while Archie Gray, signed by Tottenham Hotspur for £30million from Leeds United, Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap, who scored his maiden top-flight goal this weekend, Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott and Aston Villa ace Morgan Rogers are also included in a star-studded panel.

Rather than be intimidated by the opposition, 19-year-old Russell is relishing the challenge ahead and says playing against the best players will only help improve Northern Ireland’s young stars.

Johnny Russell is one of six Irish League players included in Northern Ireland's U21 squad. PIC: Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press

"I'm over the moon to be involved again,” said Russell, who made his U21 debut earlier this year. “It was a great experience getting the call to go to Serbia and I'm delighted to be in again for what will be two hard games - probably two of the hardest you can have.

"England especially you're playing against a lot of Premier League players but that's what you want to play against. It can only bring us on playing against the best players. No matter what you're going to learn and there'll be plenty of people watching that night too. It'll definitely bring our players on."

Having played for Linfield and managed Limavady United, Ballymena United and Lisburn Distillery, U21 chief Wright is well-versed in the Irish League and during his tenure so far has put his faith in the league’s talent – the likes of Odhran Casey, Benji Magee and Josh Archer have also been involved in recent squads.

Russell has been rewarded for his sensational breakthrough campaign with the Glens last season where he was named Player of the Year and is undoubtedly a candidate to become the latest local talent to potentially thrive across the water.

He’s loving every minute of his current journey and says Wright deserves credit for trusting Premiership stars to perform on the international stage.

"It shows you how much the league is improving and the trust he's putting into us,” he added. “He's not just looking across the water and using players from there, he's putting a lot of trust in the home players as well.

"No matter who you're playing against or where you're playing there's always someone watching you and there's that much coverage of the league now too. More teams are going full-time and it's definitely a much-improved league.