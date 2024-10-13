Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newry City manager Darren Mullen knows “I've got a job on my hands” after his Championship return ended with a 2-0 away defeat to Institute – a result which leaves them level on points with bottom side Newington, who they face next weekend.

After losing five of his last six matches, Barry Gray departed the Showgrounds hotseat to be replaced by club legend Mullen – the man who helped guide them from Mid-Ulster football to the Premiership before stepping down after the 2022/23 campaign.

He enjoyed a Mid-Ulster Cup quarter-final penalty shootout win over Rathfriland Rangers on Tuesday evening in his first match back but Newry’s league woes continued at the Brandywell as Sean Carlin and Mikhail Kennedy both netted in the second-half.

It means Newry have now lost their last three consecutive Championship games while they were also dumped out of the BetMcLean Cup after falling to a 5-1 defeat against third-tier Dollingstown.

Newry City manager Darren Mullen. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

"I've got a job on my hands - if I didn't know it before this week I know it now, but that's why I came back,” Mullen told the club’s media channel. “I didn't come back because things were going well, I came back because things were difficult at the minute.

"I know what I have to do. There's nothing we can do until January with personnel and players coming back from injury, it is what it is.

"I'm not one for making excuses and we'll work with what we have, but I would expect more from the players we have in terms of how we play, link-up play, playing out of trouble...that comes from coaching.

"We didn't go from Tuesday night saying everything is fixed and it's wonderful to now we're really poor, there's a happy medium and we need to get bodies back and a wee bit of coaching.

"There's nobody shouting or roaring in the changing room and I'll not blame the players - I'm the manager and results stop with me so I need to make sure this is fixed and quicker the better. We're in a position nobody wants to be so the focus is on Newington next Saturday."

Newington, who are bottom only on goal difference, have won just one of their last seven league games and played out an entertaining 3-3 draw with Newry in August, recovering from a 3-1 deficit to salvage a point.

"It's a massive game and maybe one we need,” added Mullen. “They're a difficult opponent and always cause us problems.

"They're in your face, cause bother and we need to stand up. Next week is massive and we need to start giving the fans something to shout about.