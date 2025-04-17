The former Irish League star with an inspirational story who is playing a key role in Cliftonville takeover

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former Irish League star with an inspirational story is playing a key role in the Cliftonville takeover bid which was given the green light by members at an Extraordinary General Meeting on Wednesday evening.

The Toronto Investment Group (TIG) are the prospective new owners of the North Belfast club with Jim Magilton’s side set to become the fifth full-time Premiership outfit while improvements will also be made to their Solitude home.

TIG are made up of Ron Davidson, John Muffolini, Drew Green and Conor Devine, an ex-Cliftonville player who also spent time on the books of Dungannon Swifts, Glenavon and Donegal Celtic.

Devine was part of a Lurgan Blues side which also included the likes of Garry Haylock and future Irish League bosses Darren Murphy, Rodney McAree and Dean Smith that finished second behind Linfield in the 2000/01 campaign under Colin Malone.

Conor Devine pictured while playing for Donegal Celtic in 2006. (Photo by Darren Kidd/Presseye)

Aged 29, Devine was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) and for a number of years struggled adjusting to life with the illness, but in 2010 made a decision to fight back through embracing an exercise programme alongside a change in diet.

In 2014, Devine came up with an ‘Against All Odds’ campaign that would see him complete two marathons, two triathlons, a half-Ironman and a full Ironman.

He wrote a book about the experience called ‘Ironmind – Against All Odds’ and has since completed nine Ironman events – a 2.4 mile swim, an 112-mile bike and a full marathon.

Speaking to the Irish Mail on Sunday in 2019, Devine, who grew up in Cookstown, said on his diagnosis: “It was a nightmare.

"When you get the diagnosis, it is a real dream-stealer. It literally takes away all the dreams you had for life.

“You end up in a pretty dark place. Physically, it is hard to deal with because of the symptoms and mentally, it is crushing too because all of these goals you had, all of those dreams, have just been taken from you.

"You end up in a dark spiral of thoughts, wondering how you are going to pay the bills? Will you be able to walk? What’s going to happen your family?

"It is a grieving process and you have to go through it. It took me four years to come out of it.

"If people take anything from my story it is that you should never give up, you can take control of your illness and your life and realise your potential.”

Devine is now owner of Belfast-based GDP Capital, which is Ireland’s first multi-disciplined debt advisory and real estate business, providing “comprehensive and expert advice in a constantly evolving finance market”.

He is also a public speaker, writes a blog and hosts a podcast on his story, saying his mission is “to empower, inspire and motivate people across the world to overcome adversity and disease through personal development, plant based nutrition and exercise”.

His understanding of the Irish League will be an important aspect to making the Cliftonville takeover a successful one as the Reds transition into a professional era under TIG.

"The Toronto Investment Group (TIG) are incredibly delighted to receive the news this evening that the membership’s majority have voted in favour for a change in the ownership structure of this historic institution that is Cliftonville Football Club,” said TIG in a statement.

“We look forward to working with the Club and its stakeholders over the coming weeks to conclude this transaction.

“Cliftonville Football Club is a very special Club and by this vote, we recognise the significance of the trust the members have placed in our group.

"We appreciate and embrace the historical and present value it represents to the members, the players, the community, Belfast, Ireland and beyond, as we work to further develop and realise the Club’s full potential.