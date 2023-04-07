News you can trust since 1737
The lucky charm behind Glenavon's five-game unbeaten Danske Bank Premiership run

​No team has collected more Danske Bank Premiership points over the last five games than Glenavon – a run that has coincided with Matthew Fitzpatrick being handed the captain’s armband.

By Johnny Morton
Published 7th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read

​With regular skipper Danny Wallace missing February’s draw against Glentoran – the result that kickstarted this purple patch for the Lurgan Blues – and sitting on the bench for their 1-0 victory over Newry City, Fitzpatrick was handed the extra responsibility.

Wallace has been back in the starting team for the past three games but with boss Gary Hamilton admitting he’s “superstitious”, the 42-year-old has decided to keep Fitzpatrick in the role.

The former Coleraine forward hasn’t let captaincy stop him from producing a career-best Irish League campaign, scoring in each of his last three – including Monday’s 1-0 victory at Ballymena United – to bring his personal tally to 15.

Glenavon celebrate after Matthew Fitzpatrick scored their only goal in a 1-0 victory over Ballymena United on Monday eveningGlenavon celebrate after Matthew Fitzpatrick scored their only goal in a 1-0 victory over Ballymena United on Monday evening
Only three players have netted more and Hamilton has been delighted with the form of his star man as they opened up a gap of four points on Carrick Rangers in the race for seventh ahead of tonight’s home clash with Dungannon Swifts.

"He has been playing up front on his own in the last few games and has been excellent,” he said.

“He has led the line brilliantly and I gave him the captain's armband when Danny was out and me being superstitious we haven't lost since he got it so he has kept it since!

"He's took on the role very well and his performances have been excellent. He's scoring goals and leading the line unbelievably for us.

"He gives Danny some banter. The two of them travel together and are good mates and at the minute he says he's unbeaten so hopefully he can keep it going."

What will perhaps please Hamilton most about this current run is that his side have kept four clean sheets – all away from home.

They have won their last three at Mourneview Park against the Swifts, but lost twice on the road this season.

"We had two horrible games against them down there this year,” added Hamilton. "In my 11 years at this club we've never had an easy game against Dungannon.

“We're fighting for seventh and they are fighting for their lives to stay out of the relegation and play-off spots."

