​Portadown manager Niall Currie was “sitting on the bench cursing" when Shay McCartan saved a share of the spoils at Shamrock Park with his latest strike to savour.

​The Ports boss highlighted a sense of relief after McCartan recovered from his own goal blues to bag a last-gasp equaliser against Carrick and deliver a moment to remember in a team performance to forget.

"I was gone...I basically accepted what was happening into the last blow of the whistle,” said Currie when asked about McCartan’s rescue mission on Saturday. "I was probably sitting on the bench cursing and saying how disappointed I was in the performance.

"But we went to the end, to be fair.

Portadown manager Niall Currie. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

"I always say to the players it's not about losing, it's the manner of it.

"I said to the players at half-time a big saying I have that 'you go out on your shield' and have no regrets.

"They did dig away, there was no lack of endeavour, enthusiasm or work-rate...I just thought we were poor.

"But, on reflection, whenever as poor as that and you get something out of a game it's a good sign."

Late goals have been a common theme at Shamrock Park this season as the battling Ports - following recovery from relegation with top-flight promotion by the four-time title winners - fight to regain a role established within the Irish League’s top table.

Another dramatic finale sparked scenes of celebration in the home support but Currie refused to ignore the reality of Saturday’s escape act and cited frustration as “we moved the ball poorly, we moved the ball slowly, we were reactive to situations instead of being proactive and anticipating”.

"I call it how I see it...we definitely didn't deserve to win the game today, that's for sure,” said Currie. "If you don't deserve to win then get something out of the game, that's my motto.

"Credit goes to Carrick, they were very good.

"I'm over-the-moon getting a point from that, I didn't see us scoring, I didn't think we were a threat or showing any of the previous creativity.