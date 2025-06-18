Former Cliftonville striker Ben Wilson has joined The New Saints for a club-record fee

Former Coleraine and Cliftonville striker Ben Wilson has broken the Welsh transfer record after completing a move to The New Saints.

Whilst the fee hasn’t been made public, it is believed that the Welsh champions have paid a six-figure sum to Scottish side Airdrieonians to obtain his services.

After becoming the youngest player to score for Coleraine, Wilson would join the academy at Brighton & Hove Albion and represented the Seagulls in both the Premier League 2 and the EFL Trophy.

However, he would return home and signed for Cliftonville at the start of the 2023/24 campaign and his 19 goals helped the Reds win the Irish Cup.

Those performances alerted the attentions of Airdrieonians and he joined last summer, netting 17 times in 46 appearances for the Diamonds as they preserved their Scottish Championship status.

But he is on the move yet again ahead of TNS’ European exploits, where they have been drawn against KF Shkendija of North Macedonia in the Champions League qualifiers.

Speaking about signing the Londonderry native, TNS head coach Craig Harrison said: “We are very pleased to get the signing of Ben over the line. He’s a player that’s been on our radar for a few months now.

“He has a proven goal involvement record in both the Northern Irish Premiership with Cliftonville and the Scottish Championship with Airdrie, scoring double figures plus in a struggling team last season.

He’s also had a fantastic upbringing with Brighton, and is a natural goalscorer who can score lots of different types of goals. He will add competition to our already outstanding strike force.”

TNS chairman Mike Harris believes the capture of the former Northern Ireland U19 international “is a real statement of intent”.

He added: “As we prepare for another UEFA Champions League campaign, we’re focused on strengthening every area of the squad, and Ben’s arrival shows our ambition.

“He’s young, hungry, and proven at a high level, which is exactly the type of player who can help us push on domestically and in Europe.

“The move also goes to show that the JD Cymru Premier is becoming a significant league, and putting itself in the same standing as other domestic leagues around Europe.”

Wilson, who will wear the number 28 shirt during his tenure in Wales stated: “I’m buzzing to be here at Park Hall and to complete a move to The New Saints.