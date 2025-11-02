Michael O’Connor says the timings of Coleraine’s opening two goals – either side of half-time – meant his Glenavon side faced an uphill battle at The Showgrounds.

Glenavon battled hard in the opening 42 minutes but were undone as Joel Cooper was afforded too much time to head in.

Five minutes after the restart, Cooper struck again as he rifled home a low effort from Dean Jarvis’ cut-back.

Coleraine then entered cruise control as Matthew Shevlin smashed home the Bannsiders’ third – but things went from bad to worse as goalkeeper Mark Byrne was sent-off for bringing down a charging Cooper.

Glenavon manager Michael O'Connor

Basement club Glenavon had used their three substitution windows meaning they couldn’t bring on a replacement. As a result, Harry Murphy had to swap defensive duties for a place between the posts.

The Bannsiders showed no mercy as Levi Ives smashed in his first goal for the club, before Cooper completed his hat-trick with a fine effort from distance.

Despite conceding five, Glenavon scored the goal of the game on 90 minutes when attacker Paul McGovern let fly from 40 yards which left Aidan Harris rooted to the spot.

When asked to sum-up the game, former Coleraine assistant O’Connor said: "I think the timing of the goals...just before half-time and after half-time sort of, I wouldn't say killed the game, but sort of hit us a bit.

"I thought we were still in the game at that stage. We were then 3-0 down and then you’re having to put forwards on the pitch and sort of go for it a bit.

"As a result, we were always going to leave gaps at the back. We did that, and then the keeper got sent off.

"I think that's the game done after that when they score, you know, not long after.

"It's 4-0, it's 5-0, and then, yeah, the only positive was Paul McGovern today.”

O’Connor was known for scoring several screamers in his playing days and despite being disappointed with the outcome of the game, he paid special mention to McGovern for his wonder goal.

"He's got that in his locker,” he added.

"But you look at the chance Bridel (Bosakani) had about five minutes before Cooper scored.

"If he takes that, it's a different game. But that's the story of our season.

"We're getting into decent positions but just not putting the ball in the back of the net.”

Whilst the scoreline looks emphatic, O’Connor argued that it arguably would have been less if they were able to bring a ‘keeper on after Byrne received his marching orders.

He explained: "You know, you come to Coleraine away, it's a tough place to come.

"Once the red card happens you sort of try to just sit in and take the 3-0.

"Fair play to Murphy, he put his hand up and wanted to go in, but if you have a keeper in there, he maybe he saves the last two goals.

"But, no, I thought Coleraine deserved the win today. I thought we showed them a bit too much respect at times...but we know they’ve got good players.