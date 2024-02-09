Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 32-year-old has made 111 saves across 23 appearances for Dean Smith’s side in their first campaign back in the top-tier since 2007, playing a key role to help them sit comfortably above any potential relegation danger in seventh ahead of tonight’s trip to title-chasing Larne, where Turker can expect yet more heavy pressure on his goal from Tiernan Lynch’s array of attacking talent.

One of Turker’s three clean sheets to date came in September’s shock 1-0 victory over the Inver Reds – Loughgall remain the only team to have beaten the reigning champions this term – and the ex-Warrenpoint Town goalkeeper says that result helped instil confidence within the squad.

"We were the underdogs and probably still are considered underdogs,” he said. “We're the only team that has beaten Larne this season and you can say with your head held high that the underdogs and newcomers have beaten the champions with a great overall performance.

Loughgall's Berraat Turker comes to claim the ball ahead of Linfield's Matthew Fitzpatrick. PIC: INPHO/Brian Little

"It really helped with the confidence and gave us a push. Regardless of the losses or draws that came after, we never really were on our knees.

"We showed character from that game on that we are capable of getting points against the bigger teams from the top-six. It was a massive boost for confidence throughout the whole entire squad.

"That's probably going to be one of the most memorable games of the season with beating the reigning champions at home with a clean sheet.

"Everyone had an overall great performance. It wasn't a gifted win either - we deserved it and nothing was given to us.”

Having previously played in the top-flight for both Dungannon Swifts and Warrenpoint before joining Loughgall four years ago, Turker feels he’s “back where I should be”.

"It has been a great season,” he added. “I'm back where I should be, playing at the highest level in the country, and making a statement that I belong at this level.

"I'm getting better and learning more in each game. It's a great feeling for me to be able to showcase my talent and I want to be one of the best in my position in the league...I try to play with my heart the entire time.

"I didn't know how many saves I'd made until Nicky (Maye, first team coach) sent the stats to me. I used to be able to count in my head how many I've made and remember them all, but I wouldn't count them now or know anything about percentage.

"It's a great way to show the league and teams that you can have 20 shots at me, but I might save 15 or 17 of them. I'm a force to be reckoned with at times I feel and I don't shy away from contact either. I feel that the opposition teams have to try and work around certain ways to score goals.

"You're always going to concede goals as a part-time club with the smallest budget. We play with a lot of heart, togetherness and that brings the best out of us because we have to stick together.