The Ballymoney-based club take on Balnamore in their League Cup final on Saturday at Coleraine Showgrounds and Ryan Boyd is on track to break the local goalscoring record that was set by current Ballymena United forward Kenny Kane.

Dervock are also top of their league and will play in a second cup decider next weekend as they look to continue their trophy-laden run which has included numerous league and cup titles over recent years.

Boyd is averaging a goal every 32 minutes and the 38-year-old is on the cusp of sealing a piece of history, but there’s some doubt over how many more he requires.

Ryan Boyd after he scored five goals in one match. Credit: Dervock FC

"If you had said that to me at the start of the season I would have laughed at you,” he said. “Anybody I speak to asks me how many goals I've scored this season and when I tell them 71 they question me!

"The most important thing is winning these trophies but hopefully I can add to the tally in the next four games.

"Some people are saying 72, some people are saying 74 - I'm going to try my hardest to get 75 just to get there and rule everything out.

"I've said before that I would swap every goal I've scored to win the treble. I'm 38 now so there aren't many more seasons where I'm going to be able to lift a treble so I would swap them all if we could win that. If we could win the treble anyway and break the record, that would be great!"

As the milestone crept closer with goals continuing to flow – Boyd netted seven times in a 10-0 win in January and has scored at least a hat-trick on 10 occasions – he admits the pressure has also ramped up.

"When I was in the mid-fifties people started to really notice and say that this record is such and such,” he added. “The games are running out so I'm feeling loads of pressure.

"I feel like if I don't score people will say I'm rubbish! The closer it gets to the end of the season I'm thinking more about the trophies.”

Boyd will jet off on holiday for six days in the lead up to Dervock’s second cup final against Portrush at the same venue next Saturday – not that he has given much thought to the sun or laying on a beach.

"I've thought of nothing else (other than the final) this whole week,” he said. “I missed a league game on Tuesday with this cup final (with illness) half in mind to rest up for it.

"These next couple of weeks are massive for the club. The club are used to winning over the past six or seven years but there are very few seasons where you have the treble in the palm of your hand.

"I'm going on holiday on Sunday to next Friday but I haven't packed a thing or even thought about it - it hasn't crossed my mind!

"My wife said to me last night 'have you packed your suitcase?' but all I can think about is the weekend, how we're going to play, how we're going to set up.