The 29-year-old made the switch to Mourneview Park in a player-plus-cash deal that saw Rory Brown move to Coleraine in the opposite direction.

Deane made his debut in a 2-0 away win at Carrick Rangers in the middle of the month but would suffer defeat on his return to the Coleraine Showgrounds as Jamie McGonigle netted in a much-needed victory last weekend.

Whilst admitting he was sad to leave behind friends on the Ballycastle Road, the former Linfield shot stopper is looking ahead to his new challenge.

Glenavon goalkeeper Gareth Deane says the Lurgan Blues will feel confident of getting a result against Larne in the Irish Cup

He said: “The move was a weird one because I didn’t know what was happening until a day before the window opened even though I had certain rumours.

"I’m happy to be at Glenavon and the travel probably suits me now with having a young family but the move certainly came as a shock.

"It was strange playing back at The Showgrounds as I had a lot of good years at Coleraine and it was nice to say hello to a few familiar faces.

"Unfortunately, the result didn’t go our way and I feel that a draw would have been a fair outcome but we came out on the wrong side of the result.

"We put a lot of effort into the game but it just wasn’t to be.

"I feel like I’ve settled in quite quickly at Glenavon, I’ve been getting used to a different style of play and I know a few of the guys in the changing room which has made things easier.”

Glenavon travel to in-form Larne in the sixth round of the Irish Cup this afternoon with the hosts winning nine out of their last ten games in all competitions.

That form has yielded a fourth successive County Antrim Shield triumph, as well as cutting the gap at the top of the Sports Direct Premiership to a single point.

It is fair to say that Tiernan Lynch’s side will go into the encounter as strong favourites – but Deane remains optimistic that the visitors are more than capable of upsetting the apple cart.

"I believe it is a game we can win,” he stated.

"We have positives to take from our last two fixtures against Carrick and Coleraine which we will be looking to bring into the game.

"Of course, it is a tough place to go but I think we have more than enough to go and get a result.

"Training has been sharp this week and we will be working to correct a few things heading into this afternoon.

“Obviously, I’m only in through the door but where Glenavon are now to when Stephen (McDonnell) first took over, it is a massive credit to the players and management staff for putting their stamp on things and benefitting from it.