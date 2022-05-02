There’s more to come insists Jamie Mulgrew

Although he didn’t play any part in the 2-0 win over Coleraine – he injured ankle ligaments against Larne last weekend – Mulgrew was confident his team mates would get the job done, and they didn’t let him down.

He later admitted he never gets tired of mounting the podium to be presented with the biggest prize in Irish League football – the Gibson Cup.

“I didn’t mind missing out...the most important thing was, we won the game,” he said. “That’s 10 titles for me...and counting.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamie Mulgrew celebrates Linfield being crowned League champions. Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Presseye/Brian Little

“That’s the way it is here (at the club) and that’s the way it has to be. You hear other people going on about journeys and projects at different clubs.

“To me, that’s only an excuse. Do you think when we moved to full-time this season, we would have been given a year’s grace?

“I don’t think so. In fact, I know we wouldn’t have been given a year for it to bed in. That’s the difference...the demands at this football club are massive.

“Players that come in through the door know right away what is expected of them...they know the demands right away.

“The players that have been here, set the standards, we demand so much off each other.

“Yes, we bicker and have bits and pieces with each other, but that’s what makes us winners and that’s what drives us on.”

Mulgrew also took a swipe at his team’s critics, stating: “At the start of the season, no one gave us a chance.

“I remember we were beaten 3-0 (at Coleraine) and one well-known local pundit who has a column in a Sunday newspaper, said he has seen us numerous times and we were a poor side.

“Then, another prominent pundit came out with the saying, Glentoran were in our heads. Even one or our former team mates got in on the act, stating we were a poor squad.

“I have great respect for the two gentlemen concerned, but whenever they come out with outrageous statements like that, someone has to answer them.

“If we are a poor team, it’s quite disrespectful to the rest of the League.

“We are League champions, so what does that say about the rest?

“Football is all about opinions. We did our talking on the pitch.

“We as players take pride on what we do at this football club. We are paid to win football matches and to win trophies.

“I’m not being patronising by saying Cliftonville have been phenomenal this season.

“I like Paddy McLaughlin as a person. He’s always very respectful and he handles himself very well.

“I have a lot of time for him, what he has done at Solitude has been fantastic. People were expecting them to fall off the pace, but they stayed with us right until the final kick.

“It’s no consolation for them now, but I’m sure they’ll use the disappointment as a motivational factor for next season.”

Mulgrew was also full of praise for Blues boss David Healy, who hinted afterwards that his Windsor Park days may be numbered.

“I’m surprised it hasn’t already happened, that clubs from England and Scotland havn’et been sniffing about,” he added.

“For our sake, we hope it doesn’t happen and he stays at the club.

“We are reaping the rewards since David joined the club six years ago. But I suppose that’s football. If that was to happen, the club would appoint someone else and we all move forward.

“Under David’s managerial reign, we’ve been very successful. He possibly doesn’t get the credit he deserves along with his backroom staff and Willie McKeown.