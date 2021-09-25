There’s no place like home for Coleraine boss Oran Kearney

Oran Kearney’s men have had to play their first five games away from The Showgrounds due to the installation of a new 3G surface.

And the Bannsiders boss is looking forward to getting back home again.

“Yeah I’m glad to be back at the Showgrounds for many different reasons,” he said.

Coleraine boss Oran Kearney is looking forward to getting back to The Showgrounds today. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

“Right from the end of last season it just seems like a blur.

“Pre season has all been at the university...grab a pitch wherever we can.

“We’ve trained at the uni for years, it’s a brilliant facility but we train there during the week.

“There’s other teams training there and you’re walking a big trail to get to the pitch. Anyone can come and walk their dog and watch us train.

“You’re demanding of the players all the time to raise the bar...we want to do that with our own facilities.

“We get one crack at this, the way we work. It’s about trying to make sure that it’s bespoke and suits us.

“Hopefully we’ve done that and it will be a fitting facility, but I do feel like Kevin McLeod out of Grand Designs, fighting with architects, builders and all that goes with it!

“I’m just glad we have a home game now. Hopefully being a derby it brings out even more people.