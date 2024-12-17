'There’s no point speculating on it' - David Healy addresses Joel Cooper transfer rumours after Linfield talisman is linked with shock Irish League move
Cooper, who netted his 11th Premiership goal of the season as the Blues extended their advantage at the summit to 11 points with a 1-0 win over second-placed Dungannon Swifts, has been strongly linked with a shock move to Irish League rivals Coleraine.
The 28-year-old has been one of the league’s standout stars since returning from Oxford United in 2022, helping them win consecutive BetMcLean Cup crowns during his second spell at Windsor Park – he collected three Premiership titles and an Irish Cup in the first stint having joined from Glenavon.
He was named in the starting line-up at Stangmore Park and didn’t let the speculation impact his game, posing a threat before cutting in off the left and striking a second half winner beyond Declan Dunne, who was sent off in the closing stages for handling the ball outside the box.
It would undoubtedly be a huge blow to Linfield losing their talisman, but Healy expects Cooper to be firing fit heading into a Boxing Day showdown with Glentoran after missing this weekend’s date with the Lurgan Blues through suspension.
When asked if he could comment on speculation over Cooper’s future, Healy said: “No.
"He’s now suspended on Saturday for the game against Glenavon after picking up what I thought was a soft yellow. There’s a huge amount of mutual respect and admiration between Joel and I.
"We expect him to miss the game on Saturday and he’ll be back involved for Boxing Day. Joel Cooper is a Linfield player and there’s no point me standing here speculating.
"Joel and I have huge mutual respect for each other and come Boxing Day hopefully Joel Cooper will be healthy and fit to play against Glentoran.
On if Linfield will try to make an effort to retain Cooper’s services, Healy added: “There’s no point speculating on it.”
Cooper has already matched last season’s league goal tally – he now has 11 in 20 league appearances this term – and Healy admits it was an important contribution in County Tyrone.
"Joel has a huge amount of ability and scored a huge goal for us, albeit it wasn’t his cleanest strike,” he said. “On a surface like this you’re always going to get pace on the ball.
"You’re really relieved when you see the ball going in because it gives you something in the game which can help you go on and win it.
