Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Dundela manager Stephen Gourley praised his side after they “answered a few critics” by recovering from weekend defeat to run out 3-1 victors in Tuesday’s East Belfast Derby against H&W Welders.

The Duns, who led the Championship for large stretches last season before ultimately finishing four points behind champions Portadown in fifth, lost 3-2 at home to second-tier newcomers Limavady United on Saturday as former Cliftonville striker Michael McCrudden netted a hat-trick, but Gourley’s men recovered in fine style by claiming local bragging rights.

Teenage striker Jaydyn Withers – on loan from Carrick Rangers – struck twice in the first-half before substitute Michael McLellan secured all three points after opposition goalkeeper Jack Mills had been sent off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Kee’s Welders netted a late consolation through Oran O’Kane, but it wasn’t enough to stop them falling to a first league loss of the season with five teams – Bangor, Welders, Dundela, Ards and Limavady – now all level on seven points after four matches.

Dundela manager Stephen Gourley. PIC: Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press

"There were a couple of home truths within the group and we challenged them on Saturday to how we can respond,” Gourley told the club’s media channel. “The response came right away...in regards to heart, desire and commitment, I couldn't have asked them for any more.

"Right from the off they were a totally different animal and unfortunately for them I've now questioned why can't we have that week in, week out? You can't just turn that on because we're playing the Welders, who are a good side and have good players.

"If we weren't on our game like we weren't over the last couple of weeks we would have got punished, but credit to the guys. They put their cards on the table tonight and answered a few critics."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dundela have conducted smart summer transfer business with striker Aaron Prendergast, who scored six Premiership goals for Glenavon last term, joining on loan from the Lurgan Blues while goalkeeper Aaron Hogg, TJ Murray, Oisin Barr and Caleb Crawford all started in Tuesday’s win.

Prendergast has began life at Wilgar Park by netting twice in his opening four matches and Gourley believes there’s even more to come from the 20-year-old.

"AP is frustrated with himself but he has knocked his pan in there tonight and if he keeps putting in shifts like that the goals will come,” he added. “He was through a couple of times and took the shot a bit early, but that's probably just tiredness.

"A third goal was going to kill the game off and I brought Mike on, who wasn't fully fit, and that's why he's there. He didn't score the free-kick but he was alive for the second phase of play and that's what he does.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Clean sheets are what we pride ourselves on and unfortunately we weren't able to see that out...the more tired we got, the deeper we got and the wee lapse of concentration let the Welders in, but thankfully we were three ahead."

Elsewhere, unbeaten Armagh City picked up their first win since returning to the Championship, following up three consecutive draws by beating Annagh United 2-1 at the BMG Arena.