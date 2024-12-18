Glenavon manager Paddy McLaughlin admits he’s been pleased with the early progress made at the start of his tenure and praised the impact of Davy McDaid and Michael O’Connor after both scored in Tuesday’s 3-1 Premiership win over Crusaders.

Former Cliftonville boss McLaughlin succeeded Stephen McDonnell at the Mourneview Park helm last month and has now celebrated his first victory, ending the club’s eight-game winless league run and also moved six points clear of bottom side Loughgall.

The Lurgan Blues fell behind early on to a Philip Lowry strike before O’Connor struck back on the stroke of half-time.

Peter Campbell’s first league goal of the season put Glenavon ahead and McDaid, who also scored twice in a dramatic 3-3 draw against Coleraine last time out, secured three points.

Glenavon's David McDaid celebrates his goal. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker)

Glenavon had held the Premiership’s worst goalscoring record before McLaughlin’s arrival, netting only 11 times in 17 league matches, but they’ve now scored six in their last two and the ex-Institute chief wants to keep building.

"They (McDaid and O’Connor) are good players,” he told the club’s media channel. “Maybe they were short on confidence and heads were down, I don't know what went on previously.

"Results can do that to anybody and now they've got a couple of goals over the last few weeks and they are playing well. It's important they maintain that because there are other good players chomping at the bit for a game and as soon as they drop their standards they come out.

“That competition brings the best out of any player. When they play as well as they did tonight they are a handful for any team.

"I'm delighted with the three points and it's a shot in the arm for everybody at the club, not just the team.

"I'm sure there has been too much doom and gloom hanging around the club so it's a good shot for the club, fans and everybody involved.

"It's just three points and we will move on and get back on Thursday night to prepare for another tough one at Linfield."

The result also means Glenavon have drawn level on points with tenth-placed Carrick Rangers, who have one game in hand, and McLaughlin believes the signs are positive now his side are producing the goods in front of goal.

"It's too early to be turning too many corners but it's a good start for us,” he added. “Our forwards have been excellent.

"We'd a goal wrongly chalked off away to Portadown which could have been a big point for us, we'd three goals against Coleraine and three against Crusaders.