A former Irish League player and Northern Ireland youth international was at the centre of a seismic FA Trophy upset on Saturday which leaves his side just two games away from a dream final date at Wembley.

Larne-born Ryan Maxwell spent time on the books of Chelsea and Crystal Palace as a youngster before embarking on a career which took him around the United Kingdom, including a brief spell at his hometown club in 2008.

Maxwell has since transitioned into management and enjoyed what he describes as his “greatest achievement” last weekend when his Sittingbourne side, who play in the eighth level of English football, upset Southend United – a club who were in League Two as recently as 2021 and are currently three tiers higher.

A dramatic late winner means Maxwell’s men have progressed into the FA Trophy quarter-finals, where they’ll face another National League outfit in Aldershot Town, with the competition’s showpiece decider staged at Wembley, which has a capacity of 90,000.

Former Northern Ireland youth international Ryan Maxwell (second from right) has helped Sittingbourne reach the FA Trophy quarter-finals. (Photo by Sittingbourne FC)

The lowest-ranked team remaining – something which has been the case for the past two rounds – Sittingbourne could create further history and Maxwell admits it has been an occasion to remember.

"The context would be like Maidstone beating Ipswich in the FA Cup last year - that's how big it was,” he said. “People are saying it's Southend's worst result in their history and it's one of Non-League's biggest upsets of the past 40 years.

"There are three levels between us but it's not the levels, it's the fact they are full-time professionals which comes with all the advantages that it does.

"One of my players had to work for an hour on Saturday morning, one didn't play because his wife went into labour and another had a baby born on Thursday and didn't train.

"There were over 340 teams at the start and now we're in the last eight. I'm very much thinking one game at a time and although this is a special journey and everything about it is unique, we can't afford to take our eye off the ball for a second.

"Of course Wembley pops into your head at this stage because it would be an absolute dream...they'd probably make a film about it if we got to Wembley from our level!

"This is why we love the game because anything can happen. If Greece can win the Euros and Leicester can win the Premier League, anything can happen.

"It has to be (my best day in football). To go there and win the game is my greatest achievement as a manager and my finest hour. It was a phenomenal day."

Having represented Northern Ireland up to U21 level, Maxwell keeps a keen eye on the Irish League and has played a key role in helping set up moves for players based in England, notably Baris Altintop’s switch to Larne and Destiny Ojo’s Cliftonville transfer.

With European football up for grabs, Maxwell admits the chance to play in the Premiership is an attractive opportunity.

"My dad is an avid watcher of the Irish League and he feeds back to me who is doing well,” he added. “I'm well-versed on what is going on back home.

"There's more than a few who would like to come over and play in that arena.

"Maybe some over here don't quite recognise the opportunity that there is going to play in Northern Ireland with European football until you explain it to them.