'They'll think their phones are broken!' - Rodney McAree happy to start father Joe's holiday in perfect fashion after Larne victory
The Swifts have enjoyed a tremendous start to the new campaign but hit a new high in County Antrim on Sunday afternoon with goals from James Knowles, John McGovern and Adam Glenny helping maintain third position in the top-flight table.
Perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised considering McAree’s men had only lost one of their last eight league matches before travelling to Larne, who were fresh off a Conference League trip to Norwegian outfit Molde, and they drew twice with Tiernan Lynch’s side last term, including a dramatic 4-4 encounter to kick off the 2023/24 campaign.
Dungannon have impressed at both ends of the pitch so far this season – only top-two Linfield (20) and Ballymena United (19) have scored more than their 16 while Larne, who’ve played three games fewer, are the sole side with a better defensive record.
Rodney’s father Joe – also a former Swifts boss – still plays a crucial role at the County Tyrone club, developing the next generation of stars at Dungannon United Youth, and hopes he’ll enjoy a celebratory drink after kickstarting his dad’s holiday in the best possible way.
"My mum, dad and sister are on a flight to Cyprus which took off at 2pm so they're going to be landing on the other side and turning on their phones to check the score and think their phones are broken!” he told the club’s media channel. “My dad hates going on holiday because he doesn't want to leave Dungannon United Youth and the dog, but he's going to be a happy man when he arrives in Cyprus and hopefully he has a gin!"
Dungannon, who have now won 11 of their last 16 Premiership matches since collecting five consecutive victories at the end of last season, are just one point adrift of current leaders Ballymena while only goal difference keeps them below second-placed Linfield, but McAree isn’t about to get carried away.
"I don't think anybody could have said that would come about,” he added. “We'll certainly take it.
"We won't get carried away with it but we have to enjoy the moment - we've just came to Larne and won 3-0. It's a fantastic achievement for us as a club and the players deserve every bit of it because they were exceptional.
"We could have been better in possession in the first-half but out of possession throughout the game we were good and when Larne had chances Patrick (Grogan) pulled off a couple of wonder saves.
"We have to be very happy but remain grounded and make sure we continue doing what we're doing. We'll enjoy it but at the end of the day it's only three points and we have to look at where the next three will come from."
