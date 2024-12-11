Former Glentoran youngster Conor Haughey almost wished Tuesday’s FA Youth Cup winner into existence after striking to help Fleetwood Town progress past Burnley into the fourth round – and head coach Mark Yeates joked “we won’t be hearing the end of that”.

Known for being a talented centre-back, Belfast teenager Haughey instead displayed his skills at the other end of the pitch at Highbury Stadium, finishing off a superbly worked first half set-piece routine with a fantastic left-footed effort.

The 17-year-old joined Fleetwood from the Glens in June 2023, making the move to England after breaking the club’s record for youngest-ever player, coming off the bench aged 15 years, three months and eight days in a Co Antrim Shield clash against Lisburn Distillery.

Haughey, the younger brother of former Cliftonville, Linfield and Larne ace Marty Donnelly, signed a two-year scholarship and has also represented Northern Ireland at underage level, starring for the U17s before playing in recent U19 Euro qualifiers against Denmark and Albania.

The League One academy youngsters could now set up a dream clash against the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City or Tottenham Hotspur, who have also already made it safely through to the fourth round, and Haughey was delighted to play a key role.

"It was class,” he told the club’s media channel. “Yesterday I said I was going to score because I felt it but I didn't actually think I would, I was just saying it for the craic!

"Going out and actually scoring is a different thing and it's good for the lads as well because it gets us into the next round. We worked on it (set-piece routine) at the training ground yesterday.

"The lads knew what we were doing and we have to trust each other's ability for it to work and it did on the night. I'm happy it led to the goal.

Conor Haughey became Glentoran's youngest-ever player before moving to Fleetwood Town. (Photo by Glentoran FC)

"I've been saying all along I should be a winger! I don't know about heading and all this, I can do both sides of the game."

While Haughey’s family couldn’t make the trip for Tuesday’s clash in Lancashire, they were all watching from home and his winning goal was already posted on social media by his proud mother before he’d got off the pitch.

"I’d back us against anyone but I wouldn’t mind Manchester City at home,” he added when asked about potential opponents. "My family didn’t make it tonight unfortunately but they were watching and they’re hoping I can go on and do well in my career so it shows they are always behind me and it’s going to be a great moment looking back on getting into the fourth round.

"My family will be buzzing and they’ve already got the goal up on Facebook! My ma loves it and she’s mad so she is! It’s something to build on, we’ll keep our heads and not get too confident.”