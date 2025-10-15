'They've enough of an advantage': Former Irish League star feels full-time teams should be forced to play part-time clubs on Saturday

Former Irish League star Pete Batey feels full-time Premiership clubs should be made to play against part-time opponents on a Saturday afternoon rather than Friday evening – believing they already “have enough of an advantage”.

Batey, who enjoyed successful spells with Bangor and Glentoran before joining Glenavon, has watched on in recent years as the Irish League’s landscape changed with four teams now plying their trade full-time.

Those clubs – Coleraine, Glentoran, Larne and Linfield – currently occupy the Premiership’s top-four spots and are widely expected to remain there throughout the season.

A number of matches have been switched to a Friday evening this season with clubs citing attendance figures and broadcast opportunities as key reasons behind the changes.

Larne vs Ballymena United took place on a Friday evening earlier this season. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

Portadown’s next four games will all come against full-time opponents with three being played on a Friday night – this week’s home clash against reigning champions Linfield before trips to Glentoran (October 31) and Larne (November 7).

Elsewhere on the current schedule, Carrick Rangers will travel to Glentoran, Dungannon Swifts are also on the road to the Glens and Glenavon visit Larne – all on Friday evenings.

Batey believes it provides a further advantage to full-time teams staging matches outside of the traditional Saturday slot and doesn’t feel it’s something that should happen.

"With the evolution of full-time football, we're at a stage where we're really seeing a difference now at those clubs after three or four years of full-time training,” he said. “It's great if you're involved in that environment, but for the likes of Glenavon and other teams, it's very difficult to compete.

"Portadown’s next four matches are against full-time teams. A lot of these matches are on a Friday evening too...the majority of Portadown lads will be working all day and for the longer trips you have to get off work early, which hits you in the pocket.

"You're rushing to the match and the opposition have been resting all day with a nap, pre-match meal.

"Back in our day, Linfield and Glentoran had the majority of the wealth, and maybe even Portadown to an extent, but we all trained twice a week and played on a Saturday so it was a bit of a leveller at times.

"I know they'll say (playing on Friday evening) is for the good of the fans and getting TV to broadcast matches, but I feel full-time teams should be made to play on a Saturday...they have enough of an advantage without playing on a Friday night when the other team has to work all day.”

Batey feels the gap is beginning to increase between full-time and part-time Premiership teams, but recognises the great opportunities that exist for young players on their own doorstep.

"The way the league is now, you have a two-tier league or maybe even a three-tier league,” he added. “That’s the reality.

"If you're a young person coming through in Northern Ireland now, you can have a good livelihood at these full-time teams, which is fantastic.